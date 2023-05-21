Your Sunday Kickoff: Rivalry Week delivers as St. Louis, Cincy, Vancouver, Orlando & RSL claim big wins 

So, did we learn anything?: You check the standings lately? D.C. United are sitting in sixth place with 19 points this season. The Wooden Spoon won’t be anywhere near Audi Field after this season. They’ve had an excellent turnaround and may just be a playoff team. They’ve been happy to beat up on some struggling teams as of late. And they’ve even pulled out draws against red-hot Nashville and Philadelphia sides in the last couple of weeks.