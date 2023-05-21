"We Are Groot": Austin FC supporters lift Marvel-inspired tifo

Groot tifo - Austin FC - Rivalry Week
MLSsoccer staff

As far as tifos go, the latest from Austin FC supporters is out of this world.

Before their match against Toronto FC at Q2 Stadium Saturday evening, Verde & Black fans greeted their team with a giant extraterrestrial tifo that read: “We Are Groot” – paying homage to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" character.

Austin have long been linked with Groot due to the tree on their crest. A Marvel Universe fan favorite, Groot is a plant-like organism (a tree) from Planet X who's voiced by Vin Diesel.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was released in theaters earlier this month.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Austin FC Matchday

Related Stories

USA down Ecuador at U-20 World Cup behind Jonathan Gómez golazo
Toronto FC, NYCFC & LAFC announce collaboration with OVO and Mister Cartoon on new clothing line
Matchday 14: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass as Rivalry Week continues
More News
More News
"We Are Groot": Austin FC supporters lift Marvel-inspired tifo

"We Are Groot": Austin FC supporters lift Marvel-inspired tifo
USA down Ecuador at U-20 World Cup behind Jonathan Gómez golazo
FIFA U-20 World Cup

USA down Ecuador at U-20 World Cup behind Jonathan Gómez golazo
Your Saturday Kickoff: Why this could be the best Matchday of the season
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Why this could be the best Matchday of the season
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
U-20 World Cup: USA embrace "pressure moments" ahead of Ecuador opener
National Writer: Charles Boehm

U-20 World Cup: USA embrace "pressure moments" ahead of Ecuador opener
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 20, 2023
5:13

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 20, 2023
Goal: S. Biuk vs. SJ, 3'
1:02

Goal: S. Biuk vs. SJ, 3'
HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United FC | May 20, 2023
6:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United FC | May 20, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Toronto FC | May 20, 2023
6:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Toronto FC | May 20, 2023
More Video