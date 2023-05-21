"We Are Groot": Austin FC supporters lift Marvel-inspired tifo

As far as tifos go, the latest from Austin FC supporters is out of this world.

Before their match against Toronto FC at Q2 Stadium Saturday evening, Verde & Black fans greeted their team with a giant extraterrestrial tifo that read: “We Are Groot” – paying homage to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" character.

Austin have long been linked with Groot due to the tree on their crest. A Marvel Universe fan favorite, Groot is a plant-like organism (a tree) from Planet X who's voiced by Vin Diesel.