Your Sunday Kickoff: Orlando pull massive comeback, Miami’s undefeated run ends

One more to end the weekend
Austin host Portland tonight at 8:30 pm ET. You can watch for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or on FS1.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: No. If you had offered me a bet where one option was to make five dollars if this game finished 0-0 and the other option was to be thrown into a volcano if anyone scored, I would have taken the 0-0 option and asked if I could add a double-or-nothing parlay where neither team puts more than five shots on goal. I would have made $10.
What happened?: Lionel Messi didn’t show up, so Atlanta decided to put on a show themselves. The Five Stripes went down early, but roared back with three goals in an eight-minute stretch before the end of the half. Inter Miami brought it back to 3-2, but Atlanta closed out the game with insurance goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Tyler Wolff.
So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta did the thing we all joked about them doing. They had the Seattle summer transfer window that takes a mid-level team and turns them into a contender down the stretch. This team has the talent and tactics to score with anybody. But what made this one truly impressive is they were able to show a level of physicality and game management that allows teams to survive in the playoffs. Atlanta haven't had a group like that since 2019.
Meanwhile, it had to come to an end eventually for Miami. This is MLS. You can’t win everything. But there’s a reason they felt comfortable leaving Messi and Jordi Alba out of the lineup for this one. There are six-pointers (and a US Open Cup Final) on the way that will shape their season far more than this game.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: This was almost some mutual destruction here. But D.C. stayed in ninth and Charlotte stayed in 11th, all while everyone else chasing the Wild Card spots in the East dropped points too.
What happened?: SOOOOOO MUCH…[checking]...wait, sorry, nope, nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: This was almost some mutual destruction here. But CF Montréal stayed in eighth and Chicago stayed in 10th, all while everyone else chasing the Wild Card spots in the East dropped points too.
What happened?: Columbus took a 3-1 lead, but Facundo Torres brought it back to 3-2 and Ramiro Enrique tied it up at three and untied it 11 minutes later. It’s a massive, massive moment for Orlando City and one of the most consequential results in the year if the Lions can hold onto a home playoff spot.
So, did we learn anything?: Sheeeesssh, Orlando. They’ve been playing well, of course, but this is something a little more special than that. It’s one of the biggest comebacks of the season and it launched them into second place in the East. There’s now a five-point gap between them and the fifth-place Crew. There’s a legitimate chance that gave them a home playoff spot. Unreal.
Speaking of the Crew, they play some beautiful ball, but they have a bit of 2021 Cincy in them. There will definitely be goals, but it’s not always clear who’s going to get them. They let this one slip out of their control and will need to find a way to be more in control in the playoffs.
What happened?: Both teams picked up a late red card in this one. So. Yeah. It was about what you expected in terms of general vibes.
In terms of the game, you had a classic tale of two halves. The Union jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks in part to elite goal-scoring talent Jose Martínez, but Aaron Boupendza and Brandon Vazquez got Cincy back into the game in the second half.
So, did we learn anything?: Philly could have been in third at the end of the night with a four-point advantage on fifth-place Columbus. Oops.
It’s hard to be too critical though. Cincy have an inevitability to them this year. It’s not the first or last time we’ll see them come back to swipe points from a team that thought they had things wrapped. However, this one might have felt a little sweeter than the others for the Garys. Getting Boupendza and Vazquez going at the right time will be key to winning a double this year.
What happened?: Toronto blew a lead. Brian White scored. Such is 2023.
So, did we learn anything?: Oh, Toronto. The end probably can’t come soon enough. Good win for the 'Caps though. They’re in a good position to earn a home playoff spot and they’ll be as good a pick as any to make it through the West. Did I mention they’re undefeated four games into a seven-game road trip?
What happened?: As far as I can tell, like, one of the most normal games ever.
So, did we learn anything?: Almost definitely not. Dallas did drop below SKC and below the playoff line though. At least for now. They have two games in hand.
What happened?: Corey Baird finished off one of the team goals of the year, but it wasn’t enough to keep St. Louis and João Klauss at bay for the full 90 minutes.
So, did we learn anything?: Houston played well, but this is St. Louis’ year in the West. They’re going to get a result no matter what. So it goes. The Dynamo shouldn’t stress too much. The West is a cluttered disaster and it’s a genuine sign of progress I still fully expect them to be one of the few teams that comes out of that clutter better off.
What happened?: Gadi Kinda came off the bench and maybe, just maybe, saved SKC’s season. He’s at least given them a fighting chance with an excellent slalom into the box and finish.
So, did we learn anything?: We’ll get to Minnesota in a second. I have thoughts. Well, a thought. But for now, it’s important to note SKC finished the night in a Wild Card spot. There’s still a long way to go but they’re going down swinging.
Ok. Minnesota… WHY CAN’T YOU WIN A HOME GAME?
I don’t even understand how it’s possible for a team this good to be this bad at home. It’s genuinely baffling. Every team but them and Colorado has at least four home wins. Colorado are very much not in a playoff spot. Maybe they’ve realized this and they’ve started quietly tanking so they have to play all their playoff games on the road? If that’s not the case then it’s getting weird and it’s stressing me out.
What happened?: The Rapids won an interim manager fight.
So, did we learn anything?: Yeahhhhhhhhhhh it’s still a surprise, but not nearly as much as it would have been a few weeks ago. The Revs have had…a week. Eventually, they might level out. They have the talent to steady themselves. It’s not a given right now though. Weird year.
What happened?: LAFC and the Galaxy traded blows, but LAFC had too much firepower. Dénis Bouanga led the way with a brace.
So, did we learn anything?: This almost qualifies as boring for an El Tráfico, right?
A relatively normal ending? With the better team winning? It’s like I barely know you anymore, El Tráfico.
Anyway, LAFC pulled out of a tailspin here to jump up to second in the conference. The Galaxy are still alive, but only for now. They pretty much have to be at a first-place pace from here on out to make the postseason. All in all, that makes for a really good (and much-needed) night for LAFC.
Bouanga has 14 goals and six assists on the season now by the way. He’s tied for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead and has a whole lot of goals outside of MLS play too. It might be a little too late to put him back in the MVP conversation, but don’t be acting like he turned into a bust overnight or something.
What happened?: The Quakes scored twice inside of 15 minutes and held on the rest of the way.
So, did we learn anything?: San Jose are out of a Wild Card spot! For now! And they’re…uh…tied with three other teams on 40 points and are also just three points out of second place. The 2023 Western Conference, folks!
Weirdness aside, that’s a great win for San Jose. And another not-so-great data point for RSL in the post-Pablo Ruiz era. I’m not sure I can remember a single injury so thoroughly derailing a team down the stretch like this. They’ve lost five of their last six across all competitions.
