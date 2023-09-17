Your Sunday Kickoff: Orlando pull massive comeback, Miami’s undefeated run ends

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

So, did we learn anything?: No. If you had offered me a bet where one option was to make five dollars if this game finished 0-0 and the other option was to be thrown into a volcano if anyone scored, I would have taken the 0-0 option and asked if I could add a double-or-nothing parlay where neither team puts more than five shots on goal. I would have made $10.

What happened?: Lionel Messi didn’t show up, so Atlanta decided to put on a show themselves. The Five Stripes went down early, but roared back with three goals in an eight-minute stretch before the end of the half. Inter Miami brought it back to 3-2, but Atlanta closed out the game with insurance goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Tyler Wolff.

So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta did the thing we all joked about them doing. They had the Seattle summer transfer window that takes a mid-level team and turns them into a contender down the stretch. This team has the talent and tactics to score with anybody. But what made this one truly impressive is they were able to show a level of physicality and game management that allows teams to survive in the playoffs. Atlanta haven't had a group like that since 2019.