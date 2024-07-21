Your Sunday Kickoff: No Messi, no problem! Inter Miami take Supporters’ Shield lead

2024 MLS All-Star Game festivities continue today in Columbus
Grammy-nominated artist and producer Marshmello, with a special appearance by multi-platinum recording artist PinkPantheress, will take center stage at the 2024 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target tonight at Nationwide Arena. Before then, the MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration kicks it all off with a free festival for all ages featuring interactive fan zones, music, games, autographs, giveaways and MLS watch parties. Here is the full schedule of activities in Columbus.
Does anyone actually want to win the Supporters’ Shield? Let’s talk it out.
Uh-oh, Cincy.
Make it three straight losses for the Garys after Lewis Morgan’s brace powered New York to a 3-1 win. The absences on the back line have been too much to handle in the last three games. When we’re looking back at the moments that shaped the Shield race, this stretch may very well be what kept Cincinnati from coming out on top.
The good news is that it’s their last MLS game without Miles Robinson. The bad news is a once-promising shot at a Leagues Cup run feels like a pipe dream right now. Bad week.
A great night for the Red Bulls though, who really must be ecstatic to do something besides draw. They’re officially unbeaten over their last eight games with two wins during that stretch. It hasn’t been the kind of stretch that’s separated them from the middle of the East, but it has kept them out front. They’re three points ahead of fifth-place NYCFC heading into Leagues Cup.
By the way, Morgan is up to 12 goals and four assists on the season now. He’s on track to beat his career high of 14 and four in 2022. There aren’t many folks in the league who are more underrated.
Stian Gregersen scored twice off corners and Atlanta United pulled off an improbable win. It’s the first win for the Five Stripes since June 29. Atlanta are back above the playoff line as they head into Leagues Cup and a huge summer transfer window.
The Crew will be frustrated here. They were mostly cruising until they just weren’t tall enough. After taking down LAFC in a huge 5-1 romp, Columbus got just one point from two games. They still have two games in hand on Inter Miami and Cincinnati, but even if they won both they’d be four points behind Miami. A letdown moment after their biggest MLS win of the year may end up costing them the Shield.
The wait was worth it for Colorado. After a lengthy weather delay, Cole Bassett’s late penalty handed Colorado a critical win in their chase for a top-four spot in the West and, more importantly, gave them the Rocky Mountain Cup. It’s the Rapids’ first time holding the cup since 2020 and just their third time since 2014. Colorado are back up to fourth in the West and within three points of RSL in the standings.
Real Salt Lake fought valiantly on the road, but came up short despite Andrés Gómez’s brace. He’s up to 13 goals and nine assists on the year and is still just ahead of LAFC’s Mateusz Bogusz in total goal contributions and likely just ahead of Bogusz in what’s becoming a fascinating Young Player of the Year race. Gómez’s excellent performance couldn’t keep RSL from making it three games without a win though. In their toughest three-game stretch of the year, they earned just one point. Chicho Arango’s suspension could loom very large when all is said and done.
It mostly went how you expected. With Luis Suárez back in the starting lineup, the Herons were in control, lapsed for a second, and then immediately course-corrected thanks to a goal from Jordi Alba. The Herons are now the only team in MLS above the two-points-per-game mark and are taking a noticeable Supporters’ Shield race lead into Leagues Cup. If Lionel Messi’s return is waiting for them on the other side of Leagues Cup, we can start thinking about calling this race a wrap. While nearly everyone else faltered over the last week, Inter Miami quietly took care of business.
The Killer Ps were out in force against Portland as Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig powered the Galaxy to a 2-0 lead over Portland. Jonathan Rodríguez got the Timbers back into the game shortly after, but Joseph Paintsil sealed the deal minutes later. Despite a late push from Santiago Moreno and the Timbers attack, LA held on for a critical win in a game that gave us everything we had hoped for.
The Galaxy head into Leagues Cup on top of the West with a two-point advantage and are four points behind Inter Miami in the Shield race. That’s thanks in large part to just how good Pec and Paintsil have been this year. I can’t say enough nice things about the Galaxy’s offseason. Pec has 10 goals and 10 assists while Paintsil is up to eight goals and nine assists. They nailed their DP signings after years of spine-twisting swings and misses and they’re picking up a ton of points while playing some of the most exciting soccer in the league.
We came into this one wondering how much stock you could put into a great run of form for Seattle that featured a lot of wins against not-great teams. Turns out, not much. Per AP of Sounder At Heart, Seattle have five draws and five losses in 10 games against the top six teams in the West. Right now, they can’t put it together against the best teams in the league.
Meanwhile, this probably felt a bit cathartic for LAFC after a tough couple of games. They’re two points behind the Galaxy for the top spot in the West with two games in hand. They’re six points behind Inter Miami in the Shield race with one game in hand. After a week where pretty much no one in the Shield race seemed all that interested in actually winning it, LAFC may still have the best shot at catching Miami.
Olivier Giroud arrives soon by the way.
Griffin Dorsey scored one of the best goals of his career and then delivered another stunner to seal a massive road win for the Dynamo. It seemed for a moment like Fafà Picault’s brace might be enough to power the Whitecaps to another win, but Brad Smith equalized late and Dorsey finished the job even later. Houston jumped to sixth in the West and are just four points behind fourth-place Colorado with two games in hand. Now, new DP Ezequiel Ponce has a chance to get integrated into the team during Leagues Cup. It’s easy to be bullish on Houston right now.
The ‘Caps dropped to fifth with the lost. They are who they are at this point and that’s a mid-tier Western Conference team.
Well, this is a whole lot more like it. That’s back-to-back big wins at home for the Union thanks to a hat trick from Daniel Gazdag. They don’t have much hope of a playoff spot beyond seventh place, but they could still find their way into the post-season when all is said and done.
Nashville… new manager B.J. Callaghan has a lot of work to do. He’s officially in charge now.
Richie Laryea made the difference in this one. Toronto keeps managing to keep their head above water somehow. They’re still in eighth place despite a -13 goal differential.
Montréal should be disappointed here. They had a chance to avenge their 5-1 loss to Toronto a few weeks ago and instead came up short at home. They’re back below the playoff line.
A draw kept both teams right where they already were in the standings and put both teams two more points behind the Red Bulls in the chase for a home playoff spot.
Minnesota took care of business against the Spoon-bound Quakes and finally, mercifully, picked up their first win since June 1 to end a nine-game winless streak. That’s not enough to salvage a once-promising season yet, but at least it’s some positive momentum.
Paul Arriola rescued a draw for Dallas to earn a road point. New England ended the night back in last place in the East.
Karol Swiderski sent home a penalty to officially mark his return to Charlotte, but Jon Gallagher ended up being the hero on the night as Austin salvaged a point. Austin sit in 10th place before the break. Charlotte are four points behind the fourth-place Red Bulls.
Willy Agada scored late to make this one a draw. Both teams are still a long way from the playoff line.
- Inter Miami honored Lionel Messi’s historic 45 trophies on Saturday.
- LAFC sent a "very important signal" with their Seattle rout.
- Houston Dynamo won a thriller in Vancouver.
Good luck out there. Have the night of your life.