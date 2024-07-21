Your Sunday Kickoff: No Messi, no problem! Inter Miami take Supporters’ Shield lead

Grammy-nominated artist and producer Marshmello, with a special appearance by multi-platinum recording artist PinkPantheress, will take center stage at the 2024 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target tonight at Nationwide Arena. Before then, the MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration kicks it all off with a free festival for all ages featuring interactive fan zones, music, games, autographs, giveaways and MLS watch parties. Here is the full schedule of activities in Columbus.

Uh-oh, Cincy.

Make it three straight losses for the Garys after Lewis Morgan’s brace powered New York to a 3-1 win. The absences on the back line have been too much to handle in the last three games. When we’re looking back at the moments that shaped the Shield race, this stretch may very well be what kept Cincinnati from coming out on top.

The good news is that it’s their last MLS game without Miles Robinson. The bad news is a once-promising shot at a Leagues Cup run feels like a pipe dream right now. Bad week.

A great night for the Red Bulls though, who really must be ecstatic to do something besides draw. They’re officially unbeaten over their last eight games with two wins during that stretch. It hasn’t been the kind of stretch that’s separated them from the middle of the East, but it has kept them out front. They’re three points ahead of fifth-place NYCFC heading into Leagues Cup.