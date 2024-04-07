Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi returns, Vancouver & RBNY make big statements in their conferences 

Well, that’s more like it. Seattle released some repressed emotions in this one and took all of their early-season frustration out on poor Montréal. It’s the Sounders’ first win of the year and it feels like a huge weight off their back. Now they can start regressing to the mean a bit. Their underlying numbers have been solid so far, even if the results have been far from it. If they can start piling up a few points until they get Pedro de la Vega back in the lineup, they can get back in the thick of things in the West. They’re still working their way uphill, but that’s not necessarily new territory for Seattle.