Generation adidas Cup: LA Galaxy, Philadelphia Union to meet in U-17 final

The Philadelphia Union are one game away from a Generation adidas Cup U-17 repeat.
A 2-0 win against Flamengo in Saturday’s Championship Bracket semifinal secured a spot in the final, with two goals from Diego Rocio supplying the difference.
One of a handful of players who competed with the Union U-17 squad in the 2023 edition of the tournament, Rocio scored goals in the 20th and 35th minutes. A tremendous pass from teammate Jamir Johnson created the second opportunity and Rocio wrong-footed the Flamengo goalkeeper.
Awaiting Philadelphia in the final are the LA Galaxy. An impressive, all-around performance in the U-17 Cali Clásico saw goals from Ricky Moreno, Adam Dunbar and Gabriel Arnold lead the way to a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. The Galaxy are in the hunt for a first title since the 2011 edition of the tournament.
Here’s a brief rundown of other notable Saturday action from the 2024 Generation adidas Cup.
A third straight penalty-shootout win against European opposition proved elusive for Toronto FC.
After knocking out Sporting Club de Portugal and Arsenal the past two days, Toronto battled Ligue 1's Toulouse to a 1-1 draw through 60 minutes of action in the semifinal. Marlon Amankwah scored in the sixth minute to put the French side up early. But Kervon Kerr scored for the second straight game five minutes later. Neither side could break the deadlock, and Toulouse edged it in the shootout, 6-5.
Sunday’s Championship Bracket final is an all-European affair, as Toulouse will take on Valencia CF. The Spanish side has yet to lose in Florida, with five wins and a draw (they beat Orlando City SC in the Round of 16 on penalties after a 1-1 draw). Saturday’s star was Marc Martinez, who scored goals in the second and sixth minutes to knock out Brøndby IF. Ekene Chukwuani bagged a goal for the Danish side in the 22nd minute, though it was merely consolation, as Valencia won 2-1.
In Sunday’s Premier Bracket final, Sporting KC will play the Chicago Fire (10 am ET | MLS Season Pass). SKC bested the Colorado Rapids on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw, while the Fire beat LAFC 2-1 to advance.
The final of the Premier Bracket is also an all-MLS affair, with LAFC taking on Inter Miami (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Dempsey Resich, Charlie Rosenthal and Adriano Samayoa all scored for the Black & Gold in Saturday’s semifinal, a 3-2 win over Atlas.
Inter Miami beat the New England Revolution by the same score, getting two goals from Daniel Pinter, including a 60th-minute tally that provided the eventual winner.