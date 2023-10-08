Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi & Miami out of playoff chase, Rooney & DC United part ways

Rooney, D.C. United mutually part ways
D.C. United and head coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced Saturday evening in the immediate aftermath of being eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
What happened?: Miles Robinson saved the day with a late set-piece goal that sent both sides out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a point.
So, did we learn anything?: For Atlanta, that’s an ultimately meaningless point when it comes to the standings. They’ll very likely finish in sixth place in the East. It is a nice confidence booster though. That’s back-to-back games against two of the East’s best teams where they’ve put up a fight until the end. They’d much rather just be ahead the whole time, but there are worse things. They’re a good team. Just not a great one yet.
The Crew will be grateful for an Orlando win over New England. Decision Day will determine if they make the top four. A win would have guaranteed it. It’s another result that feels a little too 2022 Columbus. It might understandably have some Crew fans worried about the playoffs.
What happened?: D.C. United won, got eliminated from the playoffs and lost their manager all in one night. D.C. can’t finish with the points they’ll need to advance and Wayne Rooney announced after the match he’ll no longer be the manager of D.C. United. Just a weird, weird way to end the season.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a bad loss for NYCFC. Really, really bad. They’re now two points below the line heading into Decision Day and are going to need a win over Chicago and some help. It’s not looking good for the Pigeons.
What happened?: Álvaro Barreal was the first player to get a rebound off a Drake Callender save and the Supporters’ Shield winners buried Inter Miami for good.
So, did we learn anything?: After everything, that’s that. When Lionel Messi started missing games, an already next-to-impossible task became a bit too improbable. Now the Herons and their older stars get a chance to rest up and the folks in charge get a chance to retool a roster with clear needs. It’s going to be a fascinating offseason and a potentially massive 2024. Potentially.
What happened?: Home Montréal did Home Montréal things. Home Montréal is a pretty good soccer team.
So, did we learn anything?: Home Montréal is far, far better than Road Montréal, a bad soccer team. We really have to start treating them like separate entities. Home Montréal picked up a huge win and jumped to eighth in the East. It feels important to point out if things stay the same, they’ll host the Wild Card round. Home Montréal has to be feeling good about their chances in that one. Less good about Road Montréal taking on FC Cincinnati.
Portland got a reminder that road games are hard. That’s all. There’s still work to do on Decision Day though. They haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet. And they’re still trying to finish above the Wild Card spots. It could potentially get a little dicier than expected a couple of Saturdays from now.
What happened?: The Red Bulls have been cursed to make the playoffs every year until the great light in the sky extinguishes itself. And thus, they beat the heck out of Toronto to put themselves in position for a Wild Card spot.
So, did we learn anything?: We only would have learned anything if New York had lost. They got the job done and took one step closer to making the playoffs yet again. They still need some help on Decision Day and won’t have an easy time taking down Nashville. But. C’mon. We know how this ends.
What happened?: Orlando (mostly) rolled over the Revs save for a couple of Carles Gil moments. The Lions clinched a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup with the win.
So, did we learn anything?: Not unless you needed a reminder that Orlando are very good and the Revs have some work to do. The Lions became the second team to reach 60 points this season. The Revs have two games left, but basically need to beat Philadelphia to earn a top-four spot.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: No.
What happened?: Dénis Bouanga added two goals to his MLS-best tally and LAFC rolled. Austin are eliminated from playoff contention.
So, did we learn anything?: Bouanga is getting hot at exactly the right time. LAFC feel dangerous again. There are still plenty of questions about whether or not they’ll be able to put in these kinds of performances against playoff teams. But at least they feel dangerous.
What happened?: Ashley Westwood and Karol Swiderski guided Charlotte to a massive, potentially season-defining win.
So, did we learn anything?: Oh, Chicago. Friends. Pals. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can’t help someone who doesn’t want to help themselves. I hope one day you find yourself in a better place.
Huge night for Charlotte. It’s not just the big win. They now have back-to-back games on the way with an Inter Miami side that has nothing to play for. Winning out is on the table. And one win might be enough to get them into the playoffs. Two wins absolutely get them there.
What happened?: Two normal teams played a normal game.
So, did we learn anything?: Nope. The good news is these two just need a win to secure a playoff spot. There’s a good chance we see this matchup again in the Wild Card round.
What happened?: Houston scored a lot of goals.
So, did we learn anything?: C’mon y’all, we’ve been doing this since February.
What happened?: Minnesota won? A home game? Is that legal?
Oh, and Teemu Pukki scored four times. Where. The actual heck. Has this been?
So, did we learn anything?: The Loons…live? It didn’t seem likely after they dismissed their manager and technical director this week. But they finally won a home game and suddenly have a chance at a playoff spot on Decision Day. They could have just done this all along and avoided a lot of trouble, but better late than never.
The Galaxy are officially done. Another big offseason awaits.
What happened?: Sporting KC took off on RSL thanks to Erik Thommy and Johnny Russell. Alan Pulido added an insurance goal that suddenly became very important at the end of this one.
So, did we learn anything?: SKC gave themselves a shot. They’ll enter Decision Day with a chance at a Wild Card spot. Maybe even seventh place in the West. Full credit to them for staying in the fight as long as possible.
Meanwhile, RSL have a couple more games to play. They can still finish as high as second in the West.
What happened?: Not much.
So, did we learn anything?: Nothing totally atypical for either team here. Definitely don’t want to lose sight of the fact Vancouver just played eight road games in their last 10 matches and came away with 12 points away from home. They’ve clinched a playoff spot because of that remarkable run and they are one of the many teams with a shot at a top-four spot on Decision Day. They even have a shot at catching Seattle in third place.
- Lionel Messi returned, but Inter Miami's playoff dream is over: Now what?
- Wayne Rooney explained his D.C. United exit and what’s next for him and the club.
- Charlotte FC are still in the playoff chase.
- FC Cincinnati ended Inter Miami's playoff dream.
- Take a look at which MLS players were called up for the upcoming international window.
Good luck out there. Become a fan favorite.