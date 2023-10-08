Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi & Miami out of playoff chase, Rooney & DC United part ways

So, did we learn anything?: For Atlanta, that’s an ultimately meaningless point when it comes to the standings. They’ll very likely finish in sixth place in the East. It is a nice confidence booster though. That’s back-to-back games against two of the East’s best teams where they’ve put up a fight until the end. They’d much rather just be ahead the whole time, but there are worse things. They’re a good team. Just not a great one yet.