FC Cincinnati end Inter Miami's playoff dream, find Open Cup revenge

And yet, they fully embraced the task at hand by beating Lionel Messi and the Herons, eliminating their hosts from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 1-0 victory.

Exactly one week after clinching the league’s best regular-season record – and the guaranteed home-field advantage that comes with it throughout the playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9 – the Orange & Blue showed they haven’t lost their competitive edge.

Not only did they seal Miami’s fate, but they avoided possibly facing a more in-form Messi and Co. in Round One of the playoffs. In addition, they exacted revenge on the same team that dashed their US Open Cup dreams with a dramatic semifinal penalty-kick shootout win on August 23.

Still, head coach Pat Noonan gave little thought to helping put the final nail in Miami’s postseason coffin.

“Not particularly,” the second-year manager said when asked if he took any particular satisfaction in Saturday’s results. “We know they’re a dangerous team.”

On that latter point, Noonan conceded Miami – for all the talent they posses, especially at full strength – are best steered cleared of.

“If they worked their way into the playoffs, it’s a likely first-round opponent … So that certainly would’ve been a challenging first opponent for us," said Noonan. "But extra satisfaction, not particularly really. I’m just happy we won.”

Winning has been the norm this season for Cincinnati, who boast a league-best 20W-5L-8D record ahead of their Decision Day (Oct. 21) showdown against Atlanta United.

But there have been bumps in the road, like Wednesday’s surprise 2-1 home loss to the New York Red Bulls.

And on Saturday night they were far from perfect, with the woodwork avoiding three potential Miami goals (Cincy hit the post twice) before Messi came on in the second half in his first appearance since Sept. 20.

The visitors eventually came out on top when left wingback Álvaro Barreal scored the game’s lone goal 12 minutes from time.

However, Noonan was far from impressed by what he saw Saturday night, especially with the postseason quickly approaching.