Your Sunday Kickoff: Matchday 5 madness as Chicago, Minnesota & Columbus earn big wins

The Whitecaps look great and have seven points through their first three games… but it’s hard not to focus on how much of a bummer Dallas have been so far. Nico Estévez’s side has three points through their first four games and their switch to a back three hasn’t gone smoothly. They’re dealing with injuries to players like Paxton Pomykal and Asier Illarramendi, who are injured a little too often for comfort, and new DP Petar Musa hasn’t lived up to the price tag so far. It’s far too early to bury them, of course, but there haven’t been encouraging signs since their late win on opening weekend.