Windy City miracle! Kellyn Acosta caps wild Chicago comeback

Casey Dunau

Wind assisted? Maybe yes, maybe no.

Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

Either way, Kellyn Acosta’s 99th-minute bomb secured a stunning for 4-3 comeback win for Chicago Fire FC over CF Montréal at Soldier Field.

The looped effort, more likely a last-ditch service into the box than a shot on target, was Chicago’s second goal of stoppage time, completing a three-goal comeback to secure the Fire’s first win of 2024. Acosta was at least five yards back from midfield when he launched his moonshot towards the opposing penalty area, acting as Chicago’s furthest-back field player while the team chased three points at home.

Just four minutes prior, DP forward and club-record signing Hugo Cuypers notched his first goal of the season to level the game at three apiece. That tally followed an 84th-minute PK goal from homegrown Brian Gutiérrez to draw the Fire within one.

With goals in the 84th, 95th, and 99th minutes, the Fire are the first team in MLS history to win in regulation after trailing by two or more goals in the 84th minute or later.

Acosta and Cuypers were Chicago’s marquee signings this winter, and their late blasts bring Frank Klopas' new-look squad to 1W-2L-1D for the season.

Casey Dunau -
@CaseyDunau
Chicago Fire FC Kellyn Acosta Matchday

