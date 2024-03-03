Your Sunday Kickoff: Inter Miami, LA Galaxy find another gear in rivalry wins

Cucho Hernández scored from just outside the 18 to get the Crew on the board first and the Crew outcreated Minnesota by a significant margin in this one. But some demons are hard to shake off. The Crew have to be feeling a level of PTSD after allowing yet another late lead to evaporate. It’s just a part of the brand at this point. They survived a late push from Atlanta last week. They didn’t survive this time. They’ll be fine (and they can cry on the shoulder of MLS Cup if they need to), but it’s still got to be a little frustrating.