Petar Musa! FC Dallas club-record signing scores in debut

Petar Musa, in true club-record signing fashion, introduced himself to the FC Dallas faithful in the best possible way Saturday night.
The 25-year-old Croatian international striker scored in his MLS debut, side-volleying Bernard Kamungo's headed service into the box to put Dallas level with CF Montréal just before halftime of their eventual 2-1 defeat at Toyota Stadium.
The goal went to Video Review before being upheld, somewhat dampening Musa's special moment. Still, it put the hosts back in the match after conceding Jules-Anthony Vilsaint's 20th-minute opener – albeit briefly with Josef Martínez getting a 60th-minute winner.
In the process, Musa also became FCD's second-straight club-record signing to debut with a goal, following in the footsteps of injured playmaker Alan Velasco in 2022.
Musa arrived this winter from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica for a reported $9.7 million fee that could rise to $13 million with add-ons. Meanwhile, Velasco reportedly arrived for around $7 million from Independiente in his native Argentina.