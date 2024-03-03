Petar Musa! FC Dallas club-record signing scores in debut

Petar Musa , in true club-record signing fashion, introduced himself to the FC Dallas faithful in the best possible way Saturday night.

The 25-year-old Croatian international striker scored in his MLS debut, side-volleying Bernard Kamungo's headed service into the box to put Dallas level with CF Montréal just before halftime of their eventual 2-1 defeat at Toyota Stadium.

The goal went to Video Review before being upheld, somewhat dampening Musa's special moment. Still, it put the hosts back in the match after conceding Jules-Anthony Vilsaint's 20th-minute opener – albeit briefly with Josef Martínez getting a 60th-minute winner.

In the process, Musa also became FCD's second-straight club-record signing to debut with a goal, following in the footsteps of injured playmaker Alan Velasco in 2022.