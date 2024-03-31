Your Sunday Kickoff: Galaxy take Western Conference lead, Philadelphia & Cincy remain undefeated

Phew. Well, 18-year-old David Martinez had a day. After coming into the game at the 63-minute mark, Martinez put LAFC up 2-1 in the 76th, earned a yellow in the 78th and got sent to the locker room in the 85th. His second yellow immediately followed an outstanding free kick from Djordje Mihailovic that knotted things up at 2-2 and preceded an excellent team goal Mihailoivc sent home to make it 3-2 just before stoppage time.

I don’t know what any of this means and I think we mostly chalk this up to “That’s MLS, baby”… but the Rapids have to be flying high after that. It admittedly felt like a bit of cosmic justice for last week’s tough loss to Houston. Colorado have eight points through their first six games and are at least going to avoid a second straight last-place finish in the West. They may even have enough to earn a playoff spot. Early days, but things are going just fine at the start of the Chris Armas era.