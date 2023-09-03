Your Sunday Kickoff: DC and Sporting KC wake up, LAFC host Messi & Miami tonight 

Two more games to close the weekend
They’re big ones too. New York head to Philadelphia and LAFC host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. Check out the full schedule here.
Orlando City transfer Kara to Turkish Süper Lig club
Orlando City SC have transferred striker Ercan Kara to Turkish top-flight team Samsunspor. The deal opens a Designated Player spot in Orlando and leaves Duncan McGuire (SuperDraft pick) and Ramiro Enrique (U22 Initiative) as their top strikers for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs push. Jack Lynn, a 23-year-old selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, also provides depth up front.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
What happened?: Mounsef Bakrar scored for the second-straight game, but Ryan Gauld converted a penalty to cancel it out and Vancouver took an important road point.
So, did we learn anything?: Road points are good points. Vancouver got the job done and ended the night in sixth place. NYCFC didn’t hold onto the lead and finished the night in 12th place when they could have been equal on points for 10th. Still, if Bakrar is going to keep finding the net, we can’t count out NYCFC yet. They’ve played an extra game, but they’re only three points below ninth place.
What happened?: Facundo Torres sent home a cutback for his fourth goal in as many games and Orlando held onto a 1-0 lead the rest of the way to hand FC Cincinnati their first home loss of the year.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a good dang win, Orlando. The Lions are the first team to get the better of Cincinnati at TQL Stadium and, more importantly, are sitting equal with New England for second place in the East. They took a major step last night toward grabbing a top-four spot in the conference and they’re looking like they’ll be a genuine threat once they reach the playoffs. They’ve taken 10 points from their four post-Leagues Cup games with wins over the top teams in both conferences.
What happened?: D.C. absolutely rolled in a critical six-pointer.
So, did we learn anything?: Chicago are looking a lot more like potatoes than eggs lately. That’s four straight losses since MLS play resumed. They’ve been outscored 11-1. And, on a related note, they’re now below the playoff line, replaced by D.C. United.
Again, huge win for D.C. United. I don’t want to take any credit away from them. But it’s hard to take your eyes off Chicago imploding. Again.
What happened?: By the time CF Montréal got into the game, Cucho Hernández already had a brace and the Crew were up 3-0.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s just how things work against the Crew these days. If you aren’t on your game from the jump, you’re going to get blitzed. The Crew ended the night fourth in the East.
What happened?: Alex Ring salvaged a road point for Austin FC with a stoppage-time equalizer. The Revs will be kicking themselves for not capitalizing on a brace from their new winger, Tomás Chancalay.
So, did we learn anything?: Chancalay coming up big is a great sign for New England, but they have to be frustrated to miss out on two extra points here. Orlando City have caught up to them in the points column and a handful of Eastern Conference teams are still lurking behind them. It’s hard to get a home playoff spot out here.
Anyway, road points are good points. Austin needed a moment at the end to get the draw, but they won’t care how long it took. They picked up their first good result since July 15 thanks to Ring. Now they have seven more games to truly get right and get back above the line.
What happened?: Dallas went up early thanks to Paul Arriola, Atlanta responded with goals from their DPs and then Bernard Kamungo came through yet again to equalize.
So, did we learn anything?: This one felt a bit chaotic, but Atlanta will be content with a road point, Dallas will be content with staying above the playoff line and I’ll be more than content with Bernard Kamungo continuing to be one of the single-best stories in MLS this season. He’s scored four times in league play this year after joining Dallas’ second team via an open tryout in January of 2021.
What happened?: Alan Pulido’s brace led the way in a massive win for SKC.
So, did we learn anything?: How can you not be romantic about MLS? SKC have been dead in the water for the majority of the season and now they’ve suddenly inserted themselves back into the playoff conversation. SKC are only two points back of ninth-place Dallas and have picked up big wins over San Jose and St. Louis since league play resumed. So far so good, but their schedule might be too rough in the end for them to make it over the line. Then again, they’ve done enough so far.
What happened?: Lol uhhhh looks like Nashville and Charlotte got some cardio in for 90 minutes and then decided to swap goals in stoppage time.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so, but man, what a missed opportunity for Charlotte. They could have been equal on points with ninth-place D.C. and instead they ended the night in 11th. That has to be especially painful considering they did pretty much the exact same thing against Orlando last weekend. The Crown can’t seem to finish out games for some reason. They may look back at the end of the season and realize they were five minutes away from a playoff spot.
What happened?: RSL got back on track against Colorado.
So, did we learn anything?: No. But that’s great news for RSL. We were about to slam the panic button if they didn’t get a result in this one.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: We did not! But considering how hot Houston have been, this isn’t the worst result for LA. They’re still conceivably in the playoff race.
What happened?: Cade Cowell and Teemu Pukki swapped early goals.
So, did we learn anything?: Both teams will be happy about who scored and totally meh about the result. The Loons and Quakes are sitting seventh and eighth in the West and would have been hoping for a little more. The good news though is the Quakes are now 9-9-9 on the year. Minnesota can aspire to that level of "totally ok" too if they lose their next game. The Loons are 9-8-9.
What happened?: Léo Chú became a hero (mine) for putting in a shift that saw him score and earn a red card in the same game. It seemed for a moment like his absence might not make too much of an impact on the match, but Seattle failed to hold onto a lead against Portland yet again. Dairon Asprilla and Evander scored in succession to give the Timbers a huge draw on the road.
So, did we learn anything?: The Timbers own this rivalry right now. Seattle aren’t having a good time this year. We kind of knew that already though. Anyway, in news that probably says way more about the West than Seattle, the Sounders are now second in the West after the draw. It’s a consolation prize at the very least.
For Portland, it might be more than that. They tend to take off once they get some momentum from a Seattle game. The Timbers are four points below the line, but there’s always a chance in MLS if you string together a few results.
Inter Miami defender Alba retires from Spain national team: Jordi Alba has retired from international soccer. Inter Miami CF's new left back amassed 93 appearances for Spain, recording 10 goals and 22 assists during his illustrious career. Alba's accolade list with La Roja included the UEFA Euro 2012 title and serving as captain for their 2023 UEFA Nations League championship. In all, Alba featured in three FIFA World Cup tournaments (2014, 2018, 2022) and three Euros (2012, 2016, 2020).
- Seattle believes they “gave the game" to Portland after a costly red card.
- Real Salt Lake stopped the bleeding with a "critical" Rocky Mountain Cup capture.
- Sporting KC beat St. Louis CITY for "more than just three points.”
- Christian Benteke lifted DC United above the playoff line.
- Orlando City made a statement with their win at FC Cincinnati.
- The Crew battered CF Montréal on Wilfried Nancy's "emotional" return.
Good luck out there. Wake up with good memories.