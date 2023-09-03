Your Sunday Kickoff: DC and Sporting KC wake up, LAFC host Messi & Miami tonight 

So, did we learn anything?: How can you not be romantic about MLS? SKC have been dead in the water for the majority of the season and now they’ve suddenly inserted themselves back into the playoff conversation. SKC are only two points back of ninth-place Dallas and have picked up big wins over San Jose and St. Louis since league play resumed. So far so good, but their schedule might be too rough in the end for them to make it over the line. Then again, they’ve done enough so far.