Your Sunday Kickoff: Columbus, LAFC & Portland win big during MLS is Back

Overall, the Crew picked up right where they left off after next to no turnover from the offseason. Atlanta looked like a team that needed a moment to thaw out. Once they got going in attack, they started to look a bit more like what we expected. They started moving too late for it to matter, though.

Cucho did as Cucho does and got things rolling for the Crew early in this one. The defending champs thumped Atlanta for the better part of the first half and looked set to do the same in the second after winning a penalty. Brad Guzan stepped up and made the save for Atlanta and the half suddenly became about survival for Columbus. The Five Stripes outplayed them over the final 40-plus minutes, but came short of finding an equalizer.

Seattle fought back after Bogusz’s goal, though. In a game where they were missing a handful of starters (yes, already), they didn’t look totally overmatched by LAFC. Once the Sounders brought on new DP Pedro de la Vega, they started to look a little more lively. You can instantly see de la Vega’s talent on the ball. For him to have the guts to take and bury a penalty moments after arriving on the pitch is a great sign. He’s got an ‘It Factor’ to him.

Timothy Tillman sent home an excellent volley to close the first half and Mateusz Bogusz one-upped him to open the second half. Bogusz’s curling strike to the top right corner gave LAFC a 2-0 lead and sealed a win. Bogusz started as LAFC’s No. 9 and put in a much-needed shift for the Black & Gold.

Adilson Malanda pushed the ball over the line for Charlotte after Iuri Tavares sent a header off the bottom of the crossbar. That’s all The Crown needed to handle an NYCFC side that joined the list of road teams struggling to find the net. NYCFC created just 0.6 xG here. It’s tough to be too concerned after the first game, but NYCFC are only going to get so much leeway this year before we start worrying about their attack. Last year didn’t inspire much confidence.

In the end, no one should be too high or too low from this one. Vrioni’s mistake defined the game. Good on D.C. for capitalizing, though.

Giacomo Vrioni’s inadvisable second yellow card just 25 minutes in flipped this one on its head. D.C. United took control of the match and kept sending the ball toward Christian Benteke. Do that enough and it’s going to go pretty well for you. Benteke’s hat trick powered D.C. past New England despite Carles Gil’s best efforts to salvage things.

One thing of note: Nico Lodeiro started in attack after Martín Ojeda started midweek. It will be fascinating to see when Orlando settle on their best XI.

Montréal started strong, but couldn’t break through against Orlando. At that point, it turned into a typical Orlando game. The Lions tend to grind, especially early in the year, and fought their way to a point here. After a midweek Concacaf Champions Cup match, that’s probably fine by them. Not ideal. But fine.

Philadelphia and Chicago delivered one of the most delightfully chaotic games of the night. Chicago homegrown star Brian Gutiérrez kicked off what could be a breakout season with an absolute dart of a strike from distance. Mikael Uhre brought the Union level in the second half, but Chicago didn’t buckle. Fabian Herbers put the Fire up late… for a moment. However, the Union scored minutes later to tie the game at two… for a moment. Video Review ruled a Union player offside and things went back to 2-1… for a moment. Dániel Gazdag headed the ball home from close range in stoppage time to make it 2-2 for good. And that’s really kind of just scratching the surface.

There are a couple of big takeaways here. The first is it’s really hard to beat the Union at Subaru Park. They just don’t lose at home. The second is Chicago were very much up for the fight. But, for now, they’re still potatoes and not eggs when it comes to finishing games out. They had good moments against a Union side fresh off a midweek Concacaf Champions Cup matchup, but came up short in a way that will feel far too familiar to Fire fans.