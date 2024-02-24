Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Ousmane Sylla

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Ousmane Sylla through the 2024 MLS season with options spanning 2025-27, the club announced Saturday.

This winter, the Dynamo selected Sylla during the second round (No. 55 overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Clemson University.

“Ousmane is a tremendous young player who proved his talented skillset at the collegiate level, winning numerous individual accolades and team honors,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. 

“He joined us for preseason, where he confirmed why the club had its eye on him as we navigated the draft process. We are thrilled he will begin his professional career in Houston and look forward to watching him develop in the years to come.” 

During his collegiate career, the Senegal native had 24g/24a in 71 matches after prepping at the renowned Soccer Institute at Montverde Academy in Florida. 

Sylla, 22, won the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy award, given to college soccer’s top player. He also helped Clemson win two NCAA titles in three years (2021, '23) and was named a First Team All-American after starring in the ACC. 

