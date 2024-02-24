Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Adam Pearlman

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed homegrown defender Adam Pearlman through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Saturday.

Pearlman, 18, is the 33rd homegrown player in Toronto’s history. He’s tallied 0g/2a in 48 MLS NEXT Pro matches (47 starts) the past two seasons, and previously featured for Toronto’s first team on a short-term loan.

“We are happy to have Adam continue his football growth with us as a homegrown signing this season,” Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.

“Adam has been a standout performer at both the Academy and MLS NEXT Pro platforms while also representing his country at the international level. We look forward to continuing to work with Adam in 2024 and beyond.”

After a last-place finish in the 2023 MLS standings, Toronto are now led by head coach John Herdman. Their new campaign gets underway on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).