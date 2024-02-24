Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Adam Pearlman

Adam Pearlman - transfer - Toronto MLS
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed homegrown defender Adam Pearlman through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Saturday.

Pearlman, 18, is the 33rd homegrown player in Toronto’s history. He’s tallied 0g/2a in 48 MLS NEXT Pro matches (47 starts) the past two seasons, and previously featured for Toronto’s first team on a short-term loan.

“We are happy to have Adam continue his football growth with us as a homegrown signing this season,” Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release. 

“Adam has been a standout performer at both the Academy and MLS NEXT Pro platforms while also representing his country at the international level. We look forward to continuing to work with Adam in 2024 and beyond.”

After a last-place finish in the 2023 MLS standings, Toronto are now led by head coach John Herdman. Their new campaign gets underway on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Toronto FC Adam Pearlman

Related Stories

Toronto FC wave forward Adama Diomande
Toronto FC sign defender Nicksoen Gomis
Inter Miami sign Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors
More News
More News
Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Adam Pearlman
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Adam Pearlman
Your Saturday Kickoff: 29 reasons to celebrate MLS is Back!
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: 29 reasons to celebrate MLS is Back!
Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil "bring another level" to LA Galaxy

Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil "bring another level" to LA Galaxy
Toronto FC wave forward Adama Diomande
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC wave forward Adama Diomande
Toronto FC sign defender Nicksoen Gomis
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Nicksoen Gomis
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into opening weekend | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into opening weekend | Headlines
The Golden Rule: Re-live MLS Cup 2023 | Columbus Crew vs. LAFC
1:00

The Golden Rule: Re-live MLS Cup 2023 | Columbus Crew vs. LAFC
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake | February 21, 2024
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake | February 21, 2024
Goal: D. Gómez vs. RSL, 83'
1:01

Goal: D. Gómez vs. RSL, 83'
More Video