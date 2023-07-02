Your Sunday Kickoff: Big wins for Minnesota & Sporting KC, Cincy finally drop points at home 

A Sunday matinee to close the weekend
Atlanta United host the Philadelphia Union this afternoon. Coverage is set to begin at 4 pm ET on Apple TV and FOX.
What happened?: Dom Badji picked up a somewhat unfortunate hat trick of goals as the Revs became the first team all season to take a point at TQL Stadium.
So, did we learn anything?: We definitely knew both teams were very good coming into this one, but it was nice to have it confirmed. This one was a blast and Badji was outstanding…even with the unlucky moment.
What happened?: The Crew didn’t really flinch at the Red Bulls press, Cucho Hernandez scored off an unreal flick and Yaw Yeboah powered a shot through Carlos Coronel.
So, did we learn anything?: After two straight games with more than one goal, the Red Bulls fell back into an old habit. To their credit though, they actually outcreated the Crew. It still doesn’t seem like they have the matchwinners they need.
What happened?: Inter Miami broke a seven-game losing streak thanks to a goal from Josef Martinez. That’s 16 points on the year, 15 games left on the season and a few more games until some pretty good Argentinean help arrives.
So, did we learn anything?: If that was a sign of what’s to come for Josef, Inter Miami will at least feel a little better about their playoff chances under Tata Martino. Josef looked lively and found a handful of chances before Austin’s makeshift backline served up a goal on a platter. He made the most of that moment though. The Herons will need that Josef to keep showing up. Austin will need center back reinforcements as soon as possible, but we’ve known that for a while.
What happened?: Matías Pellegrini made the difference.
So, did we learn anything?: NYCFC won a game! CF Montréal lost at home! Anything is possible!
What happened?: A Facundo Torres brace powered the Lions to a mostly straightforward win over Chicago.
So, did we learn anything?: The Lions put together a few excellent moments of interplay on the night. Maybe we saw a sign of what’s to come for a team that’s finding its footing? It’s hard to really tell when a team plays Chicago.
What happened?: Anderson Julio pushed one over the line late.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Toronto are down bad. RSL are always fighting to the last whistle. Nothing new there. Congrats to RSL for hitting the 30-point mark.
What happened?: Bernard Kamungo found the net after a long throw-in fell to his feet. It’s the second time this year Kamungo has delivered a winner. His story somehow got a little more remarkable last night. It’s worth reading about here.
Oh, and then Sam Junqua closed things down with a banger from distance.
So, did we learn anything?: We already knew Kamungo rules and LAFC just aren’t at their best right now and won’t be for a while. So I’ll just remind folks that way more teams should do long throws into the box. We’re seeing it more and more, but maybe not enough. Research shows long throws into the box can turn into a handful of goals over the course of the season. It’s a wasted opportunity if you don’t do it.
What happened?: Remi Walter scored in the first half, Alan Pulido followed it up a few moments later and SKC rolled.
So, did we learn anything?: Vancouver are so frustrating, y’all. They follow up a win against LAFC with that? I’m just going to say it: It’s annoying. They’re annoying me. I keep standing by them and then they turn around and make me look bad. I’m close to breaking up with the Caps. I really am.
Good win SKC. They’re a point behind the playoff line.
What happened?: The Loons scored off an own goal and then a kind of sort of Olimpico from Bebelo to take a 2-0 lead. Portland got back into it, but Bongokuhle Hlongwane finished it off with a goal and then an assist to Bebelo.
So, did we learn anything?: Finally, the chance I’ve been looking for to talk about Bongokuhle Hlongwane. He only has five goals on the year, but the underlying numbers love what he’s doing. He’s one of the top players in the league in American Soccer Analysis’ goals-added metric and entered the night in the 98th percentile among attacking midfielders/wingers in expected goals per 90. He’s been due for a bit of a breakout and Bebelo being back in the lineup, plus the eventual addition of Teemu Pukki, should help expedite that. He’s also putting in some excellent work defensively by the way. It’s time he starts getting his due.
What happened?: Randall Leal burned D.C.’s back line and then Tyler Miller to give Nashville an early lead. He went ahead and bagged a brace almost 20 minutes later with an excellent solo effort. It got slightly more interesting after Walker Zimmerman picked up a second-half red card, but Nashville never really seemed troubled. They ended the night second in the East and six points behind Cincy.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Nashville are good. Road games are hard. It was always going to be tough for D.C. to match last week’s performance.
What happened?: Two early goals for St. Louis and the Rapids had no chance of getting back in it.
So, did we learn anything?: I’ve gone from being bummed about the Rapids to apathy. There’s nothing left in waiting around for them at this point.
If you’re St. Louis though, you have to love that the Designated Team philosophy is paying off right in front of us. To lose João Klauss and Eduard Löwen and not miss a beat has to feel fantastic. Samuel Adeniran had an assist in this one by the way.
What happened?: Cristian Espinoza found a late equalizer with a little help from a deflection. The Galaxy blew two leads in the game.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. I could write something about being disappointed in San Jose for not doing more here, but the Stanford game between these two is bound by a higher power to be weird.
What happened?: Houston went down a man in the 62nd minute and Seattle went up a goal in the 67th.
So, did we learn anything?: Any points for Seattle while Jordan Morris and the Roldan Brothers are away are pretty decent points. They still weren’t at their sharpest against Houston, but got the job done. I think you take that and hope you can build on it. The Sounders were kind of desperate for some momentum.
FC Cincinnati sign defender Halsey from MLS NEXT Pro: FC Cincinnati have signed defender Bret Halsey after his standout performances with their MLS NEXT Pro side. Halsey, 23, is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025-26. While on short-term loans from FC Cincinnati 2, he already made two substitute appearances at the MLS level.
Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Johnson from MLS NEXT Pro: Vancouver Whitecaps FC have elevated Levonte Johnson from their MLS NEXT Pro side to their first team, announcing Friday the Canadian forward has signed through 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025. Johnson had six goals and one assist in 12 games (11 starts) for Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2), becoming the third player to travel this path in Vancouver’s organization.
LA Galaxy waive center back Coulibaly: The LA Galaxy have waived center back Séga Coulibaly. The 27-year-old defender joined LA during the 2021 campaign and appeared in 49 regular-season games (42 starts) with one goal scored. The Mali native originally signed with the five-time MLS Cup champions after featuring for French side Nancy.
- FC Cincinnati were denied MLS history by the New England Revolution.
- NYCFC ended an 11-match winless streak with a Matías Pellegrini golazo.
- Bebelo Reynoso’s production and Teemu Pukki's signing are inspiring hope in Minnesota.
- Sporting Kansas City rebounded vs. Vancouver by "being ourselves again."
- Greg Vanney said LA Galaxy deserved a late PK in Cali Clásico.
Good luck out there.
