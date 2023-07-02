Your Sunday Kickoff: Big wins for Minnesota & Sporting KC, Cincy finally drop points at home 

What happened?: The Loons scored off an own goal and then a kind of sort of Olimpico from Bebelo to take a 2-0 lead. Portland got back into it, but Bongokuhle Hlongwane finished it off with a goal and then an assist to Bebelo.

So, did we learn anything?: Finally, the chance I’ve been looking for to talk about Bongokuhle Hlongwane. He only has five goals on the year, but the underlying numbers love what he’s doing. He’s one of the top players in the league in American Soccer Analysis’ goals-added metric and entered the night in the 98th percentile among attacking midfielders/wingers in expected goals per 90. He’s been due for a bit of a breakout and Bebelo being back in the lineup, plus the eventual addition of Teemu Pukki, should help expedite that. He’s also putting in some excellent work defensively by the way. It’s time he starts getting his due.