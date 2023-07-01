Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Levonte Johnson from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have elevated Levonte Johnson from their MLS NEXT Pro side to their first team, announcing Friday the Canadian forward has signed through 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Johnson had six goals and one assist in 12 games (11 starts) for Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2), becoming the third player to travel this path in Vancouver’s organization.

Previously, Johnson had signed four MLS short-term agreements with the first team. He also featured twice in the Canadian Championship, scoring on his first-team debut and starting in the final vs. CF Montréal.

“In February, we discussed with Levonte our plan for him and we offered an individual development program to help make him ready for MLS. Levonte has totally bought into it, has shown consistent growth, and is now ready to make the next step in his career,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release.