Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Levonte Johnson from MLS NEXT Pro

Levonte Johnson - 7.1.23
MLSsoccer staff

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have elevated Levonte Johnson from their MLS NEXT Pro side to their first team, announcing Friday the Canadian forward has signed through 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Johnson had six goals and one assist in 12 games (11 starts) for Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2), becoming the third player to travel this path in Vancouver’s organization.

Previously, Johnson had signed four MLS short-term agreements with the first team. He also featured twice in the Canadian Championship, scoring on his first-team debut and starting in the final vs. CF Montréal.

“In February, we discussed with Levonte our plan for him and we offered an individual development program to help make him ready for MLS. Levonte has totally bought into it, has shown consistent growth, and is now ready to make the next step in his career,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release.

“He has been one of the most exciting players in MLS NEXT Pro this season and has put in valuable performances when playing with the first team, including helping us win the Canadian Championship for the second consecutive season. Levonte’s profile provides us with another option in attack, while giving us the opportunity to continue to help him develop. We’re happy to officially welcome Levonte to the first team.”

The 24-year-old was selected 29th overall (first round) by Vancouver in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas from Syracuse University. While with the Orange, he scored 11 goals and added six assists across 25 starts during the 2022 season as they won the NCAA Division I national championship. Johnson was one of three MAC Hermann Trophy finalists and was named to the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America, All-ACC First Team and All-South Region First Team.

Prior to joining Syracuse, Johnson recorded nine goals and eight assists in 22 appearances (20 starts) with Seattle University in 2021. Johnson previously featured for Salt Lake Community College and Eastern Florida State College as well.

"I'm very grateful to the club for the confidence they have shown in me since I first arrived back in January," said Johnson. "I'm going to use whatever chance I have, whatever minutes I get, to show my best and help us win."

