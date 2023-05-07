Your Sunday Kickoff: Another record for King Josef, San Jose & Nashville take center stage

Seattle hosts Sporting KC to close the weekend
The broadcast is set to begin at 4:30 pm ET and you can check it out for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or FOX.
FC Dallas vs. St. Louis CITY SC postponed due to inclement weather
Saturday night's MLS Matchday 11 game between FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC is postponed to a later date due to inclement weather. The Western Conference teams were level at 0-0 at Toyota Stadium in the 50th minute after a lightning-related weather delay. The match will be rescheduled and played from the time at which it went into a delay. The date and time of the continuation of the match are yet to be announce.
Reynoso takes step towards Minnesota United FC return
All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has taken a key step towards returning to Minnesota United FC, as the club announced Saturday evening he’s back in Minnesota with an intention to rejoin the squad. The Loons, in their pre-Matchday 11 release, deemed the Argentine No. 10 “unavailable for all team activities until further notice.” In mid-February, Reynoso was announced as suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training camp.
What happened?: Enzo Copetti’s brace led the way for The Crown as NYCFC battled back twice, `but didn’t have the juice, in the end, to earn points on the road.
So, did we learn anything?: Full credit to Charlotte, that’s a huge win. Even better, they got Enzo Copetti rolling in a way he hasn’t so far this year. They couldn’t have asked for much better, even if some of their defensive issues were still apparent.
However, NYCFC remaining one of the most up-and-down teams in the league is the biggest takeaway for me. It all just feels…odd. They have so much quality, they’ve shown flashes of putting it together, and just when it seems like they’ve gotten everything right, they lay eggs on the road against not-so-great Toronto and Charlotte teams. It still feels like they’ll be one of the best teams in the league by season’s end. But it might require more patience than expected.
What happened?: A Lucho Acosta Olimpico tilted the game in Cincy’s favor and that was that.
So, did we learn anything?: The Garys are just so steady. It feels so strange to a FC Cincinnati team that feels comfortable and in control at all times, but we’ve gotten that in pretty much every game this year (except one trip to St. Louis). Especially at home, where they’ve yet to drop points. They’re tied for the top spot in the league because of it.
D.C. had an unenviable task on Saturday and came up short. That’s that for their winning streak, but there’s not too much to be worried about with this result.
What happened?: El Rey, for the first time this year, showed up at the most Josef possible time to give us the most Josef possible outcome.
So, did we learn anything?: The writer’s strike is leading to these lazy, predictable scripts, huh?
Anyway, that’s two straight wins for Inter Miami. They haven’t looked outstanding or anything, but who cares coming off a six-game losing streak? I don’t think they (or Josef for that matter) have sorted everything out, but full credit to them both for showing some resiliency in a moment of need.
Atlanta… are struggling. Hard. There’s no way around it. Inter Miami started two homegrown teenagers with minimal experience in midfield and the Five Stripes still came up short. Whatever control and understanding of the moment Cincy have that allow them to get results, Atlanta seem to lack it.
What happened?: Neither team created much, but an own goal and Romell Quioto powered CFM to a big win.
So, did we learn anything?: CF Montréal have… won three straight? I mean, that’s wins over last-place New York, last-place Sporting KC, and middling Orlando, but that’s three straight wins! They were looking like surefire Spoon winners for a moment and have started to grab results. Full credit to them, regardless of competition, for pulling themselves out of the gutter.
This will not help the mood in Orlando. The Lions have 14 points through 10 games, but the vibes have been bad for a while now. Coming off a busy offseason, they were surely expecting a better start than this. There’s just a lack of joy in everything they do, even when they win.
What happened?: Neither team completed a single pass as the Union pulled out a road win thanks to a Daniel Gazdag penalty.
So, did we learn anything?: \Classic\ RBNY-Union game. Picture perfect. We learned nothing, but we do know that there’s incredibly little to be optimistic about in Harrison right now.
What happened?: In their biggest game of the year, the Quakes and Cristian Espinoza showed up and showed out for the occasion. That’s LAFC’s first MLS loss of the season.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s tough coming off a midweek CCL game, but full credit here to the Quakes for going up against a full-strength LAFC side and doing the dang thing. We talked yesterday in the Kickoff about this being a barometer for the Quakes. We talked about whether they were merely a good team or a good team with the potential to be great. I think we got our answer. The ceiling is as high as it's been in over a decade in San Jose. This is definitely a playoff team. It might be a home playoff team. And, once they get there, they’re good enough to ruin some seasons.
At least for now. A lot can and will change. But you have to be excited that one of the league’s most long-dormant teams is putting it together.
What happened?: The Revs did Revs things. They’re tied with Cincy at the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings.
So, did we learn anything?: The Revs didn’t need Giacomo Vrioni or Dylan Borrero in the starting lineup for this one to take down Toronto on the road. That’s a good sign. I’ve still got questions about the future, but when New England is playing this kind of ball, those can be held off for a little while longer. This is another very, very good Bruce Arena team that’s going to grab points almost every week.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: I dunno, but I looked up like five times to see Houston blasting a potential chance to El Paso. If I were them, I would not do that.
What happened?: Hany. Hat-trick. He’s got six goals and five assists on the year now.
So, did we learn anything?: Hany Mukhtar is super good at soccer and Nashville might be too. They racked up 4.5 (!!!) xG worth of chances in this one and, yeah, the penalties are a big part of that. But lol 4.5 xG (!!!!!!!). Nashville are outstanding right now and seemed to have found a formula that takes them from middle of the pack to a team that seems set to join the fight at the top of the East. After clearing Ake Loba off the books this week, they’ll add a DP striker this summer as well. Just a perfect week for the ‘Yotes.
What happened?: The Rapids just boat-raced LA here. Not even close.
So, did we learn anything?: Everyone cool with calling Kevin Cabral scoring in a 3-1 rout the low point in a very low season for LA? Cool? Cool. It’s real bad for the Galaxy right now. The Rapids continue to show they have some juice though.
What happened?: It looked like the Timbers had this one, but Will Bruin found the net in stoppage time to steal a point.
So, did we learn anything?: Road points are good points. Road points without Sebastian Driussi for Austin are great points. The Timbers will regret this one, but that’s a big draw for Austin.
What happened?: Simon Becher! He’d gone quiet for a while after his record-breaking start, but he continues to show up at opportune times for the Caps. His 56th-minute goal proved to be the winner on the back of a Brian White brace.
So, did we learn anything?: I worried for a moment we’d be sitting here talking about how the Caps failed to grab all three points again despite xG hero Brian White coming good for a brace. But Vancouver got the job done in the end and climbed up to seventh in the West. It’s a good team that seems set for a number of reasons to keep climbing.
Martínez becomes fastest to 100 MLS goals
Josef Martínez is now the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to 100 regular-season goals, reaching that mark with a brace in Inter Miami CF's 2-1 win Saturday night over none other than Atlanta United.
- Josef Martínez found "happiness and sadness" as he broke an MLS record against Atlanta United.
- Josef wasn’t the only one facing an old team. Jozy Altidore made his BMO Field return last night.
- Cristian Espinoza made a strong case for MVP after handing LAFC their first loss in 2023.
- Speaking of MVPs, Hany Muhktar’s latest hat-trick shows why he’s the reigning MVP.
Good luck out there. Long live the king.