Your Sunday Kickoff: Another record for King Josef, San Jose & Nashville take center stage

So, did we learn anything?: It’s tough coming off a midweek CCL game, but full credit here to the Quakes for going up against a full-strength LAFC side and doing the dang thing. We talked yesterday in the Kickoff about this being a barometer for the Quakes. We talked about whether they were merely a good team or a good team with the potential to be great. I think we got our answer. The ceiling is as high as it's been in over a decade in San Jose. This is definitely a playoff team. It might be a home playoff team. And, once they get there, they’re good enough to ruin some seasons.