San Jose, Cristian Espinoza thinking big after LAFC ambush shows "flashes of our potential"

If you looked hard, perhaps squinted a bit, you might’ve glimpsed a vision of a brave new world for the San Jose Earthquakes in Saturday evening’s 2-1 victory .

“I think it was more than 40,000, so that is something very special to feel from inside the field, all that support. We are very grateful to them, and we responded inside the field, and we can give them a victory to celebrate.”

“It was very special to see all the fans here,” said Espinoza, who now stands tied with LAFC’s Dénis Bouanga and Seattle ’s Jordan Morris atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with eight goals, while also chopping in three assists and leading the league in key passes (28), postgame.

Paced by a brace from their star winger and Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Cristian Espinoza , the Quakes handed defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield holders LAFC their first league loss of the season in front of 45,112 spirited fans enjoying this one-off occasion at sun-splashed Levi’s Stadium, the NFL-sized venue in Santa Clara, California that will host North America 2026 World Cup matches in three years’ time.

The Argentine said all this and more in fluent English, confidently flashing newly-honed language skills that further underline the scope of his breakthrough 2023.

While Espinoza has been a consistent threat to deliver quality service since his arrival in San Jose in 2019, new head coach Luchi Gonzalez has nudged him towards more central positions, and the result is the highest season goal total of his MLS career, just 11 games into the campaign.

“Cristian is first and foremost an amazing human being, family guy; every training he works,” said Gonzalez. “He's a leader by example with how hard he works. He makes every exercise count, every competition count in training, and it shows. He reaps the reward on the field.

“I think he's a player that, you’ve got to get him closer to the goal. You know he's going to get crosses, he’s going to get assists. That’s what he does naturally. But if he's closer to the goal, closer to the box, he can score his own goals, right foot, left foot. We're really proud of him.”

And what about his league MVP credentials?

“Look, he's only going to get marked tighter, closed down. There’s going to be more physicality on him, double-teaming him,” said the former FC Dallas boss of MLS’s Player of the Month for April. “But he has such a great mentality, I’m confident he'll find solutions to keep being dangerous. And yeah, I definitely see his name can be relevant in any of these categories.