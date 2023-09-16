Your Saturday Kickoff: Emotional Atlanta homecoming awaits Josef Martínez, Tata Martino 

U.S. Soccer is building headquarters in Atlanta , the Federation announced Friday as part of an ambitious relocation highlighted by the construction of a first-ever designated National Training Center. Atlanta United owner and The Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank will contribute $50 million to the facility, which will serve as the hub of U.S. Soccer's operations, including all 27 affiliated national teams. The Federation is currently reviewing potential sites for the National Training Center, with an official location set to be announced in January 2024.

The Portland Timbers may be without captain Diego Chara for most of their remaining Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs push after it was announced Thursday he's sidelined for 1-3 weeks following a successful appendectomy surgery. The news comes with Portland sitting 11th in the Western Conference table, one point back of the ninth-and-final postseason place with six games to go.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred striker Sergio Córdova to Turkish Süper Lig side Alanyaspor. The move opens a Designated Player slot for Vancouver to use in the 2024 MLS season. Club captain Ryan Gauld and defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas are their other DPs.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

There’s almost too much to get to today. It might be the best regular-season weekend of the year. Every game feels meaningful and a few games feel critical. We won’t be able to cover everything but there are a few storylines in particular to keep an eye on.

Welp. Late-breaking news last night has indicated Lionel Messi won’t play today in Atlanta. Messi’s Instagram has indicated he spent last night buying tomatoes laid on top of bread from a Miami pizza place. The original A-plot turned B-plot is back to being the A-plot. The good news is that the A-plot is still very much worth your attention.

Josef Martínez and Tata Martino will face Atlanta United today for the first time since leaving the team. It’s Martino’s first MLS game in Atlanta since winning MLS Cup there in 2018. It’s Josef’s first game since departing the club this offseason. It’s going to be weird.

At least for a moment. Once everyone gets over the shock of seeing Martínez and Martino in the wrong colors it will settle into an environment worthy of a match that would be one of the biggest games of the day without the extra injection of pure, uncut narrative. Inter Miami have a little more room for error at this point, but margins are still thin. A draw today would leave them anywhere from five to eight points below the playoff line with seven games to play. That’s manageable, but not ideal.

The good news for the Herons is they handled their first Messi-less test just fine. They were relatively comfortable winners over Sporting KC last weekend. Atlanta are going to provide a different level of challenge, though. At least in theory.