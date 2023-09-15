Ryan Gauld: Vancouver Whitecaps’ surfing, hiking, “working-class DP” 

Ryan Gauld is in the midst of what’s probably the best season of his decade-long professional career. Currently on 10 goals and eight assists in MLS play, he’s produced more goal contributions than anyone in the league since the end of May and also tabbed 1g/4a across three cup competitions.

“So at the moment, it's not something that I'm looking at. I'm not sitting on my phone waiting for a squad list to come out and stuff. Instead, I’m looking at the days off and looking to get over for a surf trip.”

“A few years ago when I was doing well in Portugal, I really thought I would get a chance, and that I maybe deserved a chance,” Gauld told MLSsoccer.com in an extended conversation this week ahead of VWFC’s cross-Canada clash with Toronto FC on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ). “But since then, I understand the thinking that a lot of people back home have towards MLS. They’re used to seeing it as a retirement league, and they don't really open their minds to accept that it's moving on, it's becoming one of the better leagues in the world.

You’re more likely to find him exploring British Columbia with his partner Kat Hutchison and their two dogs, perhaps hiking around Whistler or Squamish, or riding waves off Tofino, a breathtaking surfing village on the west coast of Vancouver Island where they got engaged last summer.

Form like that tends to earn international call-ups. Gauld, however, did not jet off to his homeland to join up with Scotland last week as they continued their undefeated march towards Euro 2024 qualification.

The versatile creator’s excellence has already helped the Vancouver Whitecaps win the Canadian Championship and Cascadia Cup, and climb into the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings heading into this month’s FIFA window.

“We're not very good. We don't get to go and do it an awful lot. But it's the kind of thing that, it's kind of fun to fail at it, without it being frustrating.”

“There was a guy who was a big fan of the club that I played at, and he had his own surf school,” said Gauld. “So he took us out a couple of times on his boat, and just from there, we got into it.

He eventually found a home at SC Farense, a second-division club in the sunny Algarve region on the country’s southern tip. Initially arriving on loan, Gauld powered a promotion campaign in his first permanent season and was recognized as the second division’s MVP. And it so happened that one of the more devoted supporters of Leões de Faro introduced him to a whole different sort of pursuit.

“It was tough moving around, starting every preseason in June or July and not knowing where I'm going to be in two weeks’ time,” he recalled. “I was at that age, I just wanted to play and I just wanted to show what I can do in Portugal, and try and make a name for myself, make a career for myself.”

As intentional as he was about selecting a club known for incubating wunderkinds like Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo into superstars, Gauld didn’t quite launch like he had hoped at Sporting CP, making just two first-team appearances after signing a six-year contract. That lack of playing time prompted a string of loan moves which, combined with an untimely injury or two, had a destabilizing, demoralizing effect.

“It’s been an interesting ride I’ve been on for the last, how long’s it been, nine, 10 years? And hopefully there's a good couple of journeys left in me.”

“I've definitely got no regrets about any of the choices I've made in my career, that's for sure. I said from a very young age that I wanted to experience living abroad and playing abroad, learning a new language, culture, food, everything that comes with it,” he explained. “I was 18 at the time when the opportunity came up and I just thought, if I don't go now, who's to say I'll get another chance?

He and Kat have a life to live, one that swerved off the beaten path long ago, when he shrugged off interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in favor of a transfer from Dundee United to Sporting Clube de Portugal at age 18. Despite growing up in an ancient, celebrated footballing culture where most players never have to leave their home country to advance their career, Gauld sought something different.

In the minds of some pundits back home, a place like Tofino, perched on the wild northwestern edge of a vast, distant continent, might as well be the North Pole. Gauld, once hailed as the best Scottish prospect of his generation, says he’s quite alright with that.

Worldly knowledge

It’s not hard to imagine how surfing’s meditative aspects could charm a thoughtful personality burdened by massive expectations from adolescence. Back when he was breaking through in Dundee, Gauld’s left-footedness and slight frame, combined with his superb technique and decision-making, drew him the complimentary but ultimately quite burdensome tag of ‘The Scottish Messi,’ a label that still makes him cringe today.

“You know, every country has its own Messi. The problem with this comparison is that everyone pales against Messi! So that's the thing,” Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini told MLSsoccer.com. “So it can be too heavy, to be honest.”

His difficulties at Sporting CP led some back home to turn the sobriquet into a form of mockery, or a ‘where are they now’-type curiosity item. Yet those who recruited him to Vancouver saw Gauld’s winding journey as a vital component of the player they wanted.

“He had some hard learnings there,” said VWFC CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster. “[At Farense] he was the best midfielder in the league outside of the top three clubs, and he was within the top three on goal contributions in that league. He was speaking perfect Portuguese, he was doing interviews live in Portuguese, and he had changed a lot.

“Because at some point he has learned that he cannot wait that the league will change for him, or a club or a coach will change for him. It has to be him to adapt and to learn, and to do what is necessary. That was something that was really clear in our scouting report and that he has spoken very clearly about, and that made us feel very confident that he will be able to adjust to our league, whatever it needs.”

The ‘Caps have helped Gauld keep those language skills sharp by pairing him with Portuguese roommates on road trips, first with Bruno Gaspar and more recently with Luis Martins. That’s the sort of understated influence that suits the soft-spoken Scot more than, in Sartini’s words, “being the guy who rallies the troops and says, ‘Hey, I’m the captain, let's go,’” in more stereotypical fashion.

“Those are things that really, I would say, hardened him, in a way that he's ready to go everywhere and do his best, even in situations where they are not easy,” said Sartini of Gauld’s past challenges. “They probably thought he was going to break in at Sporting Lisbon and become one of the leading players in Europe. It made him realize that, ‘OK, there's a lot of hardship in this game and I need to be as good as I can in every context as I can.’