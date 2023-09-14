Who can clinch playoffs on Saturday - Matchday 32

Two teams – New England Revolution (Eastern Conference) and St. Louis CITY SC (Western Conference) – can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot Saturday evening in Matchday 32.
New England will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New England win at Colorado AND D.C. draw at Charlotte or…
- New England win at Colorado AND D.C. lose at Charlotte AND Chicago lose at Montréal
St. Louis will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- St. Louis win at Houston AND LA lose at LAFC AND Austin lose vs. Portland or…
- St. Louis win at Houston AND Minnesota lose/draw vs. Kansas City AND Austin lose vs. Portland or…
- St. Louis win at Houston AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Salt Lake AND Austin lose vs. Portland or…
- St. Louis win at Houston AND Dallas lose vs. Seattle AND Austin lose vs. Portland or…
- St. Louis win at Houston AND LA lose at LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Salt Lake or…
- St. Louis win at Houston AND Minnesota lose/draw vs. Kansas City AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Salt Lake