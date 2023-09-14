Matchday

Who can clinch playoffs on Saturday - Matchday 32

MLSsoccer staff

Two teams – New England Revolution (Eastern Conference) and St. Louis CITY SC (Western Conference) – can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot Saturday evening in Matchday 32.

New England Revolution

New England will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. New England win at Colorado AND D.C. draw at Charlotte or…
  2. New England win at Colorado AND D.C. lose at Charlotte AND Chicago lose at Montréal
St. Louis City SC

St. Louis will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. St. Louis win at Houston AND LA lose at LAFC AND Austin lose vs. Portland or…
  2. St. Louis win at Houston AND Minnesota lose/draw vs. Kansas City AND Austin lose vs. Portland or…
  3. St. Louis win at Houston AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Salt Lake AND Austin lose vs. Portland or…
  4. St. Louis win at Houston AND Dallas lose vs. Seattle AND Austin lose vs. Portland or…
  5. St. Louis win at Houston AND LA lose at LAFC AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Salt Lake or…
  6. St. Louis win at Houston AND Minnesota lose/draw vs. Kansas City AND San Jose lose/draw vs. Salt Lake
