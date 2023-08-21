Your Monday Kickoff: Ohio is gold, St. Louis are back & Atlanta look revitalized

So, did we learn anything?: If you haven’t learned the name Tristan Muyumba yet, it’s time to. Atlanta’s new midfielder changes everything for Atlanta United with his ability to progress the ball and survive pressure in the middle of the pitch. He’s everything they’ve been looking for. And in the first 30 minutes of this one, the Five Stripes were as good as they have in a long, long time. If new DP winger Saba Lobjanidze can make a similar impact, this could be a very fun Atlanta-side down the stretch.