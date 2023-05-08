Your Monday Kickoff: Nashville, San Jose & Vancouver are on the rise

Chicago Fire FC have parted ways with head coach Ezra Hendrickson after Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS season. The club currently sits 14th in the Eastern Conference table (second from last) with 10 points from a 2W-3L-5D record. This past Saturday, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Nashville SC and have struggled to hold onto leads late in games.

The New York Red Bulls and head coach Gerhard Struber have mutually parted ways . Assistant coach Bernd Eibler has also departed the club. The changes come with New York sitting last in the Eastern Conference table with a 1W-4L-6D record and seven goals scored (second-worst in MLS).

Sporting KC beat Seattle yesterday. It took 11 Matchdays to get a win from SKC, and it came on the road against the reigning champions of the dang continent. Does that mean Seattle are doomed for the rest of the year? Are SKC back??? No. Stop. All of this is just fake. No one knows why any of this happens. And anyone who pretends they actually know what’s happening next in a sincere way instead of a “well, I mean, we have this prior evidence, but could be anything tbh” kind of way is someone who hasn’t been following the league for long enough. Things happen because something has to happen and even nothing happening is something.

If you’ve been following along at The Daily Kickoff (or any consistent national coverage of the league) you’ve probably noticed Saturday’s win over LAFC didn’t come as a surprise. At this point, everyone has recognized how good this team is and how Cristian Espinoza is a legitimate MVP candidate. And if you haven’t, well now is your chance to come to the altar and offer your commitment to joining the “San Jose, good team actually in 2023” club. It’s fun here. Low stakes too! All you’re hoping for is that a good team keeps playing good ball and ends up in a home playoff spot. Seems like a good bet right now.

No, they can’t win on the road. Yes, there are concerns about depth and concerns about the back line. But, like, name three teams in MLS that don’t have those concerns and you’ll probably get to LAFC and stop. Even then, you’ll never guess who the Quakes beat this weekend. In front of 45,000 people too.

We have to note that Josef Martinez, against his old team, scored his first two goals of the season this weekend. The first came via penalty like 30 seconds or so after he came on the field. Did he force an Atlanta defender into the clumsiest possible decision to foul an Inter Miami player in the box just by his sheer presence? Probably not, but it’s way more fun if you believe he did. At the very least, he took the penalty well.

The second goal has to be genuinely encouraging for Inter Miami though. First off, it came from open play. Second, it came from the kind of off-ball run in behind we used to see every week from Josef. I’m not sure we’ve seen one like it in about four years to be honest. The question now is if he can keep that going on a consistent basis without the added motivation/existential strangeness of going against a team from a city that still has multiple murals of him around.

Look, I’ve said it before, but I don’t think anyone has put more hagiography of Josef on the internet than me. I also think he’s been generally ineffective as a striker for a long while now. I said it before the game this weekend, and I don’t really think that’s going to change, even after a pretty definitive middle finger to everything I wrote about him last week.