Your Monday Kickoff: Can Toronto FC's season be saved?

You probably know The Daily Kickoff’s position on managers at this point. They really don’t matter as long as they aren’t either revolutionizing the sport or losing the locker room. Success is far more about the players and the folks in charge of bringing in the players. Well, in Toronto, things just aren’t going great right now for head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.

The Reds lost to Austin this weekend. Gyasi Zardes found the net in the 91st minute to make it 1-0. They’ve won just one match in their last 11 games. They’re in last place in the East. Federico Bernardeschi has thoughts.

“Sincerely, this team, this city, the fans, everybody don't deserve this, and I think maybe we need to change something. We need to [have] a little bit more tactics. We need an idea of how we play because this is the real problem for me. It's impossible to play like this when we play without [an] idea. This is the big problem for me,” Bernardeschi said.

“We don't have a construction in the game. When the player has the ball, we don't know how to pass the ball. This is the real problem, because we don't train about that," continued the 29-year-old. "We lose every game. We tie, we lose, we tie, we lose. Sometimes we win. But I can't believe this sincerely. This is no good for the young players. They need to get better, no? And grow up with an idea of football, and the players with personality, they need to help, help us to understand and follow the idea of football. But we need the idea of football. This is the real situation.”

The roster in Toronto remains thin. They aren’t getting results. And Bernardeschi’s remarks don’t exactly reflect a locker room in harmony. That’s a dire situation in Toronto.