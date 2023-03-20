Your Monday Kickoff: Atlanta United and St. Louis CITY SC are for real

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Another Matchday gone, and we still know pretty much nothing. If we were an AI asked to write the script for the 2023 MLS season, we’d start by talking about St. Louis and end by talking about great real estate listings on the Multiple Listing Service. We need more data to form anything truly coherent. Until then though, here are a few questions from this weekend to consider.

There are bigger tests on the way. They travel to Columbus, host Red Bulls and go to Yankee Stadium over the next three games. And even bigger tests after that. But for now, this doesn’t feel like sleight of hand or overperformance or deep magic or anything else you might use to convince yourself that they’re bad actually. Atlanta are up for a fight for the first time in a while.

So, yeah, that’s three home games against decent but not great teams and one road test against a Charlotte side that looked lost until this weekend. That’s all true. However, it’s also probably important to consider that we didn’t see Atlanta roll out their best XI, complete with DP striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, until this weekend. And it’s also even more important to consider that few teams have looked as effective against bad teams, and even fewer teams have Thiago Almada.

They opened the year with a miracle comeback win at home against (a pretty good!) San Jose (team in their first game under Luchi González). Then they outplayed Toronto (missing Lorenzo Insigne and dealing with injury issues at striker) at home. Then they finally went on the road and thumped a not good (like really not good) Charlotte team. And then they did what they did this weekend at home against Portland (who were missing upwards of six players).

Two things can be true at the same time. No, Atlanta haven’t played the stiffest competition. Yes, they’ve looked far better than most other teams have looked against that same level of competition. Let’s review.

Per Tom Bogert’s Sunday column, only four other teams since 2000 have started with four consecutive wins. Kind of feels like the only thing that might stop them at this point is boredom. Sometimes you have to let yourself get punched in the face to remember you’re alive, ya know? I mean, it’s too early to really look at xG (do that about 10 games in usually), but if you’re trying to find a hole in the armor here by pointing to the underlying numbers, you should know that they’re third in the league in expected goal differential, per American Soccer Analysis.

Just considering their first few games and their upcoming schedule, I think you have to start wondering openly if they might be the first team to go undefeated in MLS history. They only have to keep this same pace for just 30 games. Seems easy when they’re beating teams 3-0 even when they’re missing key pieces like the three center backs they went without this weekend.

It’s odd to be at what feels like an inflection point this early in the season, but Austin have reached something close to that.

It seems like one of two things will happen here: 1) They’ll get some distance from CCL and get back on a normal schedule and grab enough points from here on out to keep everyone from panicking and end up in a decent Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. That is absolutely the most likely scenario. There's also this: 2) Crashing out of CCL and losing to an in-state rival in the same week becomes a catalyst for things to get increasingly weird and frustrating, and we look back at Austin as a team that just couldn’t measure up to the success they had last season.

It’s in play. Remember what happened to New England after bombing out of CCL last year? It took just two games and a miserable blown lead against Pumas to push them towards a disappointing and not very fun season. Part of that of course came down to a couple of key pieces heading out during the middle of the season, but the momentum shift felt real. Even after they pretty successfully replaced those key pieces.