US Soccer CEO: "No restrictions" on USMNT coach hire

US Soccer projects an operating deficit of $9.5 million for the 2024 fiscal year and is prepared to spend twice as much money as it makes on the US national teams during that time.

But there will be no limitations of finances or scope when it comes to the hiring of the next US men’s national team, according to federation CEO JT Batson.

“We had very clear support from our board around having it be a global market and understanding that anything is on the table with regards to who the right person is to lead our men's national team program,” Batson told reporters after the federation's annual general meeting in San Diego on Saturday.

“Obviously, you want to be smart with regards to how you spend money, but there's costs and there's also opportunities for revenue. So as we think about our men's national team program, we want to make sure we have the best person leading our men's national team going forward and it'll be a global market … we're not starting with any restrictions in that regard.

“With regards to what we budgeted for different types of things, even within a quarter or two or three or four, things change. And so what the market is for coaching talent will continue to evolve and we want to make sure that we have the best coach possible for our team.”

That was one of several tidbits shared by Batson and USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone, including significant changes in the duties assigned to the one slated to hire the next USMNT boss: the sporting director, a position currently vacant in the wake of Earnie Stewart’s departure for PSV Eindhoven.