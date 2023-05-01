Your Monday Kickoff: Are the New York Red Bulls better than their record?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

That being said, I’m not exactly sure how much we truly learned from Matchday 10, but we can at least talk through a few things. Here are some assorted thoughts from the weekend that was (and the season that’s been).

We’re nearly a third of the way through the season and we can truly start to say your record says a lot about who you are and your underlying numbers can tell us a lot about who you might be soon. We’re crossing the threshold from “I dunno, those results seem kind of fake” to “Well, at this point, this might just be what it is.”

Something is stressing me out. There’s not a whole lot to actually say on it all considered, but I have to at least make sure everyone is aware that something odd is happening.

The New York Red Bulls – they of like 40 straight playoff appearances – are now in last place in the East. Yes, the vibes have been bad. Yes, the results have been mediocre. But it wouldn’t be The Daily Kickoff if we didn’t let everyone know, per American Soccer Analysis, their expected goals numbers suggest they should be far closer to first place in the East than last.

And by that I mean, they have the single best expected goal differential in the East. They’re creating higher-quality chances than their opponents on a consistent basis. But there they are. In last.

It doesn’t feel like they’ll be there for long. No team in the league has kept their opponent from creating quality chances like the Red Bulls. They’ve essentially been the best defensive team in the league. However, they don’t create chances for themselves at a high level and that’s allowed some bad luck and variance to creep in and shift results away from what the expected goals numbers suggest they should be. No team in the East has been quite so unlucky.