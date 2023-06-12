Your Monday Kickoff: Are LAFC in danger of going trophyless this season?

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

It was supposed to be a nice, average weekend of regular season matches without big marquee matchups… then everyone decided to score their own personal AT&T 5G Goal of the Year candidate. What a blessing this league is.

We have to start by making sure we praise Houston. They’re not the main story here, but it feels rude for a team to win 4-0 only for us to pretend like they accidentally scored four times while keeping a clean sheet, or that LAFC played so poorly they threw the ball into the net a bunch and called it a day. Houston did the dang thing here.

This is a signature win for Ben Olsen and company in a year one that’s going as well as anyone could have expected. The Dynamo jumped to seventh in the West with the win and are currently sixth in the conference on points per game. As rough as this conference is, there’s a legitimate chance they could be in the process of making an Audi MLS Cup Playoff run. Either way, things feel somewhat ahead of schedule for an organization that’s undergone a total revamp over the last few years. From afar, it seems like they’re doing a lot right when it comes to building out their soft infrastructure (scouting, analytics, etc.) and it’s not all that surprising it’s starting to pay off this season. There’s still a lot of work to do. But at least it’s progress.

Ok, is that officially enough nice words about Houston? Everyone cool? Good…

Because woooooffff LAFC. We’ve talked about it before, but they seem deep enough to avoid the post-CCL blues in a way other teams that made it to the final haven’t. Early returns haven’t been good though. They were by far the better team against Atlanta on Wednesday, but only came away with a 0-0 draw. They were absolutely not the better team against Houston on Saturday and got thumped. With a whole handful of double-game weeks on the way, this stretch is suddenly feeling kind of daunting for a team that probably won’t feel all that inclined to push for a second-straight Supporters’ Shield. The talent will obviously still be there. But what if the juice isn’t?

It’s fair to wonder at least. And it’s not like they’re suddenly going to spiral and miss the playoffs or anything. However, we could potentially be looking at a world where this incredible LAFC team comes up short on every possible trophy this season. It feels like it might come down to Leagues Cup and MLS Cup, and those don’t come easy. Even when you have a roster like LAFC’s.