Your MLS Week 12 watch guide: 10 games arrive Wednesday night

The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS LIVE on ESPN+, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "NARRATIVE," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

The Watchgridometer is here for a rare midweek appearance. We've got 10 games to catch tonight for Week 12. All of them start within the span of three hours. You're going to need the Watchgridometer more than the Watchgridometer needs you.

This feels like a great opportunity to watch Jesus Ferreira add to a league-leading goal tally (9). I want to believe Vancouver and Vanni Sartini can get things back on track this year, but until I see it…yeah, this feels like a great opportunity for Jesus Ferreira.

I feel strange about this one. Based on the two clubs, it feels like this should be a higher score. Based on how these two teams are playing, it's hard to put it any higher than average. Neither team is blasting the back of the net right now. In fact, ASA has this as a matchup between the 17th and 18th best teams in the league by expected goals scored. I wouldn't expect too many chances in this one. Although, Minnesota 's defense is currently third-worst in the league by xGA. Maybe that wakes LA up?

We're operating on Red Bulls' principles with the Union now. Don't expect games against teams near the bottom of the table to turn into anything the Union aren't in control of. The good news here is Leo Campana continues to be worth the price of admission for Inter Miami games, even if the rest of the group doesn't quite have the penchant for the spectacular. If he can pull off something impressive against the Union, he'll certainly have earned it.

To their credit, Chicago have added a couple of attackers recently and, in theory, they should start scoring a little more eventually. For now, we'll err on the side of caution and say don't expect too much from this one unless it's the Red Bulls figuring out how to win at home and overwhelming a team that suddenly feels increasingly out of sorts at the back.

For a while there it seemed like Chicago games were going to be relegated into the teens in perpetuity. Now, their defense has struggled enough to where we can raise their Plusometer score based on the increased likelihood that the opposing team will actually do something pretty fun. Yay?

D.C. United vs. NYCFC – Wed., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 32/50

The Daily Kickoff "That Train Scene In 'The Fugitive'" Game of the Week

NYCFC have officially entered "Tier Two or Higher" status. They must be there no matter what. Watching their attack slice teams apart with brutal precision is the most exciting thing in MLS right now. I'm not expecting them to be at their most precise against a D.C. team that generally doesn't let "precise" enter the conversation, but that's what makes this one interesting. NYCFC will have to find a way through D.C.'s press and will have to find a way to slow down the impossibly productive Taxi Fountas. Of course, pretty much every problem they've faced in the last few weeks has been solved by doing whatever they want to do. Did I mention that Maxi Moralez played as a six last weekend?

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC – Wed., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 34/50

Houston got back on track last weekend after a rough three-game stretch that probably shouldn't have been as rough as it ended up being. It felt unlucky to an extent and the underlying numbers somewhat agreed. But they're back to picking up points after a 2-0 win over Nashville that sent the Coyotes into an identity crisis. Right now, the underlying numbers have them somewhere between New England and Portland. To put it simply, I think this can be a playoff team. And I'm increasingly interested in seeing how that comes to fruition, especially with Hector Herrera on the way soon. If they can get a result against a refocused Seattle side, then we may have to start thinking bigger than expected about the Dynamo.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers – Wed., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

Plusometer Score: 30/50

The Daily Kickoff "I don't know what's gonna happen but something's gonna happen" Game of the Week