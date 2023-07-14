Your Friday Kickoff: Summer transfers! What have we learned recently?

Charlotte FC have signed Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere on a free transfer through the 2025 MLS season . Dejaegere, 32, arrives following a Coupe de France-winning season where he captained Ligue 1 side Toulouse FC. During his professional career in Belgium and France, Dejaegere has made 421 total appearances with 37 goals and 50 assists.

The New England Revolution and Toronto FC have swapped veteran MLS midfielders, with the Eastern Conference clubs announcing that Mark-Anthony Kaye is heading to the Revs in exchange for Latif Blessing and a 2023 international roster slot .

Even still, we can run through some of the bigger moves real quick and do our best to figure out what they might mean for the teams they’re impacting and MLS writ large. We’ll probably be wrong. But you can’t fault the effort.

We are nine days into the Secondary Transfer Window and there have already been moves that will resonate for a lot longer than that. Maybe. Have we mentioned there is really no way to ever know how these moves will translate to MLS? Weird league.

New England and Toronto swap midfielders

New England sent Latif Blessing to Toronto yesterday. Toronto sent Mark-Anthony Kaye to New England yesterday. This is…kind of odd.

Not just because you don’t typically see what’s essentially a player-for-player swap. But because somehow both sides decided this move made them better. Both Kaye and Blessing have proven over their time in MLS that they can be good players, but I think it’s fair to say they haven’t produced recently the way we’ve seen them produce in the past. And by the past, I mean back when they were in the same midfield at LAFC.

Remember, Blessing arrived in New England just a few months ago. The move feels abrupt for the Revs. On top of that, both players’ salary cap hits are virtually the same. But until we learn otherwise, we have to operate under the assumption that the Revs feel Kaye’s skill set will better translate to their midfield and vice versa. It’s a strange one.

It is clear Toronto are working to reshape their midfield though. The group hasn’t lived up to standards this year, yet, to be fair, you could say that about the entire team. In addition to Blessing, they picked up Atlanta United’s Franco Ibarra on loan last week. Ibarra started the majority of Atlanta’s games this year and, if anything, knows how to put in a tackle. He seemed to be improving and there’s a reason he’s the only one of Atlanta’s four (out of three allowed!) U22s they could actually find a taker for. Will he and Blessing be enough to pull Toronto out of a rut?