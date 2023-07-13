Nelson Quiñónes extends stay with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Purchase option exercised
Houston Dynamo FC have signed Colombian winger Nelson Quiñónes through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday. To complete the deal, Houston exercised the purchase option on his original loan from Colombia's Once Caldas last summer.
Quiñónes, 20, is the fifth player Houston have signed for a seven-figure transfer fee since Ted Segal joined as majority owner in June 2021.
“We are excited to find a solution that allows Nelson to remain in Houston and continue contributing to the club’s resurgence this season,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We are grateful to our ownership for continuing to provide resources to attract and retain young talents who improve our team and possess the potential to play at the highest levels in the game.
“Credit to our coaching staff for guiding his development at the club and credit to Nelson for embracing this opportunity to advance his career and contribute to the Dynamo moving forward. He has made great strides over the summer and we look forward to seeing what his ceiling will be as a player.”
Since joining Houston, Quiñónes has one goal and one assist in 25 league matches (nine starts). He’s also helped head coach Ben Olsen’s team reach the US Open Cup semifinals, hosting Real Salt Lake on Aug. 23 in the nationwide competition.
Quiñónes will occupy one of Houston’s two U22 Initiative slots, leaving one slot open for future use. The other is taken by forward Aliyu Ibrahim.
The Dynamo, in their first season under Olsen, are eighth in the Western Conference (8W-10L-4D, 28 points) with one game remaining before the Leagues Cup and All-Star break.
