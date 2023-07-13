Nelson Quiñónes extends stay with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Purchase option exercised

Houston Dynamo FC have signed Colombian winger Nelson Quiñónes through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday. To complete the deal, Houston exercised the purchase option on his original loan from Colombia's Once Caldas last summer.

Quiñónes, 20, is the fifth player Houston have signed for a seven-figure transfer fee since Ted Segal joined as majority owner in June 2021.

“We are excited to find a solution that allows Nelson to remain in Houston and continue contributing to the club’s resurgence this season,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We are grateful to our ownership for continuing to provide resources to attract and retain young talents who improve our team and possess the potential to play at the highest levels in the game.