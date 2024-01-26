Your Friday Kickoff: Sounders enter unfamiliar territory with de la Vega signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld to a Designated Player contract extension through the 2027 MLS season. The 28-year-old Scotland native is entering his fourth season with Vancouver. He is their club leader with 60 goal contributions (26g/34a) across 94 all-competition appearances during the MLS era.

Minnesota United FC have signed Swedish international center back Victor Eriksson through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. Eriksson, 23, previously played his entire professional career at Swedish top-flight side IFK Värnamo. He played in 115 matches across all competitions, plus has earned one cap for Sweden (January 2023 friendly vs. Finland).

As always, the caveat when talking about a signing new to MLS is that we’ll have no idea how they will adapt to a new league and a new team. There are always questions. It’s a bit odd to have more questions than normal about a major Sounders signing, though. In large part because this is the first DP signing for Seattle since former general manager Garth Lagerwey left for Atlanta United and Pedro de la Vega’s profile, on some level, is decidedly un-Garth.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be ineffective. He could immediately be a star. There’s clearly a ton of upside here. But Lagerwey tends to lean toward a couple of tenants with major signings. The first is that he tends to look for a “prime age” player. Bringing in a player with more experience gives you more data to work with and less risk in your decision making. That player will typically also have had success in multiple countries. Having success away from home indicates that they should be able to handle the MLS of MLS and adapt to a new league.

Nico Lodeiro, Raúl Ruídiaz and Albert Rusnák fit into both categories when they signed with Seattle. João Paulo spent the entirety of his career in Brazil before arriving, but came as a 28-year-old. Víctor Rodríguez arrived as a 28-year-old. Nelson Valdez arrived a little past his prime at 31. Xavier Arreaga is the only DP under Lagerwey to arrive as an exception to both rules.

De la Vega is 22 years old and has spent his entire career at Lanús. That’s not inherently bad, but it is a change. And I have no idea if it will be for the better. By all accounts, though, he has plenty of talent. The way folks have talked about his on-ball ability suggests he could be the kind of game-breaking player in attack the Sounders were clearly missing last year.