Ryan Gauld signs DP extension with Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld to a Designated Player contract extension through the 2027 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

"Ryan and his fiancée Kat have embraced the city as a second home and have supported local organizations in our community. We are pleased to confirm Ryan will be with us in the long term as he helps us achieve our goals in the years to come."

"He has helped us push forward as a club by making the MLS Cup Playoffs twice and winning two Canadian Championships, all while bringing a top level of professionalism to the locker room every day.

"Since joining the club in the summer of 2021, Ryan has been the creative force behind our attack and one of the league’s best players,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.

The 28-year-old Scotland native is entering his fourth season with Vancouver. He is their club leader with 60 goal contributions (26g/34a) across 94 all-competition appearances during the MLS era.

Gauld, who originally joined Vancouver in July 2021 from Portuguese side SC Farense, is coming off his most prolific season to date. He finished ninth league-wide in goal contributions with 23 (11g/12a), was named a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate and earned 12 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi recognitions.

In Vancouver, Gauld originally played as a No. 10 before shifting last season into a second-forward role alongside Brian White. Together, they formed one of MLS’ most dangerous one-two punches and combined for 26g/17a.

"From day one, the support in the city has been great. My fiancée and I have felt welcomed by everyone in and around the club," said Gauld, who’s a Dundee United youth product.

"To know that I’m going to be in Vancouver for the next four years is a good feeling. We’ve loved the time we’ve had here, and we are looking forward to what’s to come."