Minnesota United sign midfielder Moses Nyeman

MLSsoccer staff

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Moses Nyeman for the 2024 MLS season with options through 2026, the club announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old arrives in Minnesota after being at Belgian second-tier side SK Beveren.

Nyeman has produced 0g/3a in 34 MLS matches (17 starts), originally joining D.C. United as a homegrown player before their 2019 campaign. He also spent the 2023 season on loan at Real Salt Lake and has played over 30 lower-division matches across MLS NEXT Pro and the USL Championship.

Minnesota are currently led by interim head coach Cameron Knowles after finishing 11th in the Western Conference last season. Their 2024 campaign begins on Feb. 24 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

