Your Friday Kickoff: Let’s prepare for this weekend’s March Matchday madness

Sporting KC acquire defender Rosero from Colombia's Atlético Junior
Sporting Kansas City shored up their defensive line on Thursday by acquiring center back Dany Rosero in a transfer from Colombian Primera A side Atlético Junior. The 29-year-old veteran has signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 and will occupy an international slot on SKC's roster. A product of Argentine club Arsenal de Sarandí, Rosero has nearly a decade of professional experience in both Argentina and his native Colombia.
Insigne questionable for Saturday
Lorenzo Insigne is questionable for Toronto FC's MLS Matchday 2 clash at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), though the club is hopeful the star Designated Player won't require a long-term absence. Insigne exited last Saturday night's match at D.C. United with a lower-leg injury in the 34th minute of Toronto's eventual 3-2 defeat. The 31-year-old reportedly trained on his own Thursday, with his status for the weekend to be determined on Friday, according to head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The must-watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. You’re welcome.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 27/50
Two of the biggest “so what exactly are these teams?” in MLS face off against each other. Fortunately for Wilfried Nancy and Co., this one should be a little easier to handle than an opening-day game against Philadelphia. Still, D.C. may have more spark in them than we initially assumed. Especially after last week’s comeback win over Toronto.
Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 29/50
The Herons handled CF Montréal with relative ease last Saturday, but this is a whole different challenge. The Union may have CCL on their mind, though. The start of the competition next week could potentially see them step off the gas a bit (probably not, now that I think about it).
New England Revolution vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 24/50
Here’s a chance to tune in and see if Noel Buck can build off his impressive Matchday 1 performance in New England’s midfield, plus a chance to learn more about a Houston team that was surprisingly effective against Cincy last week.
Chicago Fire FC vs. NYCFC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 25/50
Our first look at Chicago this year comes up against an NYCFC team that didn’t impress in their first run out of the year. But, hey, James Sands is back! And it really seems like Santi Rodríguez will be soon too.
Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City - Sat., 9:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 27/50
Both teams are coming off tough losses to Cascadia opponents in Matchday 1. We’ll see how they bounce back and how Colorado adjust without forward Diego Rubio (knee surgery) available for a few weeks.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 24/50
San Jose looked sharp enough to earn points in Luchi Gonzalez’s debut but couldn’t quite see it through. The Whitecaps could say the same of their opening game. Let’s see if one of them can catch a break this time.
Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC – Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 38/50
Maybe no Lorenzo Insigne takes the shine off this one a bit. But Giorgos Giakoumakis could debut after finally getting his visa approved, and you’ll still have a full house in Atlanta. There’s a whole lot of attacking talent on the field either way.
New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 37/50
Ok, full disclosure, this is purely for the MLS weirdos. If neither team is your team and you’re looking for something resembling “The Beautiful Game” people talk about, you will not find it here. This is not for the faint of heart. This is for those of you find the beauty in the beautiful game in all forms.
Austin FC vs. CF Montréal - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 30/50
It’s not quite the same matchup as we would have seen last year, but there’s still plenty of intrigue around what Montréal look like under Hernan Losada and how Austin will respond to a less-than-ideal opening week that saw them lose at home and lose center back Julio Cascante for an extended period.
FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 38/50
These teams were both in home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots last year and could easily end 2023 there again. Dallas’ best performance of 2022 came against the Galaxy and they sure could use a similar outing after a tough loss to Minnesota United. The Galaxy will make their 2023 debut with Dejan Joveljic leading the way up top after Chicharito’s hamstring injury.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 37/50
Seattle assuredly still have some contempt in their heart for RSL after the 2021 playoffs and RSL assuredly still takes glee in any opportunity to twist that knife a little further. This one should be intense and should be an interesting litmus test for both teams.
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers – Sat., 4:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Free, FOX
Plusometer Score: 43/50
Two of the biggest clubs in the Western Conference going head-to-head in a time slot all to themselves in front of a huge crowd that’s ready to celebrate last year’s MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield double for LAFC. We’ll see if the Timbers can find a little more dynamism in their second game of the year – a big ask against LAFC, but maybe an early goal or two will open things up.
Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 42/50
Two of the Eastern Conference’s biggest offseason darlings face off in a battle that may have ramifications down the line. Neither team was at their best last week but still pulled out wins.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Plusometer Score: 47/50
We don’t have too many inaugural home games left in MLS. Appreciate these kinds of atmospheres while you can.
D.C. United sign Asad for third stint: D.C. United have brought back a familiar face, announcing Thursday the return of veteran midfielder Yamil Asad on a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25. The 28-year-old Argentine embarks on his third stint with the Black-and-Red, having originally joined the team on loan during the 2018 season before returning to childhood club Vélez Sarsfield the following year. Asad was back with United in 2020, this time on a permanent contract, playing an additional two seasons for a total of 14g/11a over 69 appearances.
Toronto FC loan defender Singh to Atlético Ottawa: Toronto FC have loaned homegrown defender Luke Singh to Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa through December 2023. The 22-year-old center back spent last season on loan with another CPL club, FC Edmonton.
- Charles Boehm wrote about St. Louis soccer coming full circle as CITY SC make their MLS home debut.
- St. Louis CITY SC partnered with MLS WORKS and Operation Food Search ahead of their inaugural home match.
- Riqui Puig says he wants “to be MVP" with the LA Galaxy.
- Tom “Les Scooperables” Bogert wrote about the key questions two of the league’s biggest spenders, Atlanta United and Toronto FC, have to answer.
- Atlanta United's Thiago Almada won Goal of the Matchday.
- Casey Dunau picked out six underdogs who could soon strike again for an upset win
Good luck out there. Welcome home.