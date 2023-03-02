Sporting KC acquire defender Dany Rosero from Colombia's Atlético Junior

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Sporting Kansas City shored up their defensive line on Thursday by acquiring center back Dany Rosero in a transfer from Colombian Primera A side Atlético Junior.

The 29-year-old veteran has signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 and will occupy an international slot on SKC's roster.

A product of Argentine club Arsenal de Sarandí, Rosero has nearly a decade of professional experience in both Argentina and his native Colombia. He's also participated in numerous editions of the prestigious Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana tournaments.

In addition to Arsenal and Junior, Rosero has had stints with Patriotas Boyacá and Deportivo Cali, scoring 19 goals and seven assists in 307 total appearances.

Head coach Peter Vermes also has veteran Andreu Fontàs, U22 Initiative signing Robert Voloder and 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Chris Rindov to choose from in the backline.