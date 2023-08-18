Your Friday Kickoff: Leagues Cup Final & Hell is Real headline incredible MLS weekend

What you need to know

Nashville SC host Inter Miami CF at 9 pm ET on Apple TV with a Leagues Cup title on the line. If you need an appetizer for that, Philadelphia Union host CF Monterrey in the Third-Place Game at 6 pm ET on Apple TV . If Philly win, they’ll earn a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United - Sun., 7:30 pm ET

The race to see which of these teams will finally live up to their underlying numbers is officially on. If either can finally put it together, they’ll likely end up as an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs-level team. For now, we have to keep operating under the assumption that we’re going to be stuck waiting for a while.

Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal - Sun., 7:30 pm ET

This only reached “exactly average” scores because the most recent matchups between these two rivals have been delightfully messy. Pushing and shoving and fans throwing megaphones and whatnot. Normally I wouldn’t encourage watching this Toronto team amid their struggles, but Montréal might just pull some life out of them.

Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City SC - Sun., 8:30 pm ET

There are genuine stakes here! For a Chicago team! In mid-August!

Just a reminder: Chicago are eighth in the East with 11 games remaining. They’re either about to pull the rug out from their fans in spectacular fashion or finally break a playoff drought that’s lasted since 2017. Chicago either self-immolating or igniting is one of the single-most intriguing storylines of this post-Leagues Cup stretch.

Unfortunately for them, this Orlando team is good. Maybe really good. It’s not a gentle welcome back to MLS.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers - Sun., 8:30 pm ET

I really don’t think this will be…like...what’s the word… "fun," but it will be important to the Western Conference playoff race. Houston sit ninth with 29 points and 11 games to go. Portland are 12th, but just three points behind the Dynamo. This could have a serious impact on the playoff picture down the line.

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake - Sun., 10:30 pm ET

In the way Houston-Portland seems not fun, this one seems fun. RSL are a playoff team. The only question is where they finish in the top four in the West. The Galaxy are, in my opinion, not a playoff team. But they do have Riqui Puig. That’s enough to make this one entertaining.

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids - Sun., 10:30 pm ET

I dunno, feels like it may say a lot about who you are as a person if you’re just tuning in to see how lopsided this could get. (It’s me, I’m tuning in.)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Sun., 10:30 pm ET

