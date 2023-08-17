Lionel Messi at home in Miami: The "place I chose to come to"

Lionel Messi ’s move to Inter Miami CF has been a long time coming, and it’s one he and his family are profoundly contented with as he prepares to vie for the club’s first-ever trophy just one month on from his sensational arrival in South Florida – even with their long-term residence still being sorted out.

“We still don't have the house where we're going to live yet,” he explained, though his family have for years owned residential properties in town. “It's been an easy adjustment. We were convinced to come here and everyone [the club, fans and people on the street] has made it easy … the kids will start school soon.”

“I feel very happy here. I said it at the beginning, it was a place I chose to come to,” Messi said in Spanish in a press conference at DRV PNK Stadium. “It was a decision we took with time. It wasn’t from one day to the next, and that makes this all easier. We are in the place we want to be and it was our decision, so it makes it easier and simpler.

That was a clear theme on Thursday afternoon as the Argentine legend took part in his first full media availability since signing with the Herons, two days out from IMCF's Leagues Cup final duel with Nashville SC at the latter’s GEODIS Park ground (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Feels like home

Messi’s new city is often referred to as the unofficial capital of Latin America, and he said that aspect of the area’s character has sped the transition for him, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their young sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Even if, he added, IMCF’s busy run of matches has limited their opportunities to explore Miami further thus far.

“The welcome I received was impressive. It's a city with many Latinos & that's why everything is easier. Latino people are closer, they show their emotions, they show their feelings,” he said. “That care, closeness, that's the most important thing. It's very healthy and that helps you to accommodate yourself and to do a good job. … I've been here on vacations, I knew it. I knew what the city was all about, the people, and I already liked it. Now live it every day here.”

Messi also left no doubt of the drastic contrast that makes with his previous club move, from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, a sudden, emotional departure when his childhood club’s financial crisis prevented them from re-signing him after more than two decades in Catalonia. His two years at PSG proved to be challenging both personally and professionally.