Your Friday Kickoff: El Tráfico shows LAFC are a cut above in the West

It didn’t have its most chaotic traits on full display, but El Tráfico still delivered. The first half went to LAFC thanks to a late sequence that saw Kei Kamara sky to head a corner into the back of the net and Denis Bouanga bury a penalty. The Galaxy were fighting an uphill battle afterward, but still nearly found their way back into the game. Gabriel Pec brought them within one and the Galaxy continued to create halfway decent chances throughout the second half. However, LAFC stayed in front and took a three-point lead at the top of the West thanks to their ninth win in their last 10 games.