Your Friday Kickoff: Don’t miss the Eastern Conference elite this weekend

MLS clubs learn US Open Cup opponent
The 2023 US Open Cup Round of 32 field is set following Thursday's draw, which revealed the matchup for 18 MLS clubs that are still competing in the historic tournament following an eventful Third Round. Check out the full draw here.
Charlotte acquire Meram from Salt Lake
Justin Meram will soon play for a fifth MLS club, as it was announced Thursday evening that the veteran forward has been traded from Real Salt Lake to Charlotte FC. The deal, completed before the league’s Primary Transfer Window closed Monday, sees RSL get $200,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season. RSL could receive an additional $150k in conditional-based GAM as well.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
You know the drill at this point. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 25/50
The Crew are generally playing good ball right now. Inter Miami have lost six straight. There’s potentially some rubbernecking to do here, but that’s kind of it for this one.
D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 24/50
I’m increasingly sold on D.C. United as potentially finishing as one of the nine best teams in the Eastern Conference (an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot). I’m not quite there yet with Charlotte, but if they keep putting Karol Swiderski and company in positions to succeed like they did last week, I could come around.
Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 24/50
Austin are…they could really use a home win. Meanwhile, the general consensus around the Earthquakes is we’re looking at a playoff-caliber team. However, they’re still looking for their first road win of the season. There’s some progress to be made.
Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 22/50
Hello, fans of games that finish 0-0 on paper! Also, hello fans of MLS that know games that should finish 0-0 on paper sometimes turn into games that finish 4-3 for no real reason.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 27/50
The Rapids haven’t lost in a while. Five games in fact. They’ve only won once in that span, but they’re not a doormat. Vancouver’s underlying numbers continue to suggest they’re one of the better teams in the Western Conference, but they’ll have their hands full here.
Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas - Sun., 9:00 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FS1
Plusometer Score: 25/50
I have never believed more in giving out a 25.
Orlando City SC vs. LA Galaxy - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 30/50
Galaxy redemption arc? At the very least it seems like they’re making a trip to Orlando at the right time. The Lions have won just one game at home this season and have lost three straight at Exploria Stadium. Another home loss to a not-so-great Galaxy team really ramps up pressure on Oscar Pareja. Another loss for the Galaxy would be an unwanted setback after they seemed to get a few things right last weekend.
Toronto FC vs. New York City FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 32/50
Toronto have their issues right now, but NYCFC seem to be getting better and better each week. It’s worth tuning in to see if the Santiago Rodríguez false No. 9 experiment continues and how effective it is in round two. The Pigeons are looking, yet again, like one of the best teams in the league.
Sporting Kansas City vs. CF Montréal - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 36/50
An early Wooden Spoon battle, perhaps?
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 30/50
It’s fun to watch St. Louis and it’s even more fun to watch St. Louis in front of one of the loudest crowds in the league. They’ve carved out a nice spot in Tier Two so far this year and I don’t expect that to be unmerited anytime soon.
Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Sat., 9:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 31/50
RSL always seems to have a little bit extra for Seattle. Or, at least they have in the past. The first meeting between these two this year didn’t quite work out. But RSL also seem to have forgotten everything about scoring a normal, boring goal and have instead opted to kick the everliving hell out of the ball from distance into the net as of late. Who knows if that strategy will continue to pay dividends, but you’ll have to watch to find out.
Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United - Sat., 1:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX
Plusometer Score: 40/50
A southern rivalry featuring two teams that are actually good? I don’t think it’s happened since it became a possibility back in 2020. GEODIS Park should be rowdy with an extra push from a whole bunch of Five Stripes fans who make the trip up from Atlanta. It may not be the most high-scoring game, but it might make for the best atmosphere of the day.
New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 45/50
Could I interest you in the two best teams in the Eastern Conference going head to head? Seems like I really could interest you in that. Seems like an easy sell.
D.C. United sign captain Birnbaum to contract extension: D.C. United have signed defender Steven Birnbaum to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday, keeping the 32-year-old club captain in the nation's capital through the 2025 season.
MLS NEXT welcomes two Texas expansion clubs for 2023-24 season: MLS NEXT announced on Thursday the addition of two Texas-based clubs for its full-player pathway ahead of the 2023-24 season. The renowned Dallas Hornets Soccer Club and newly-founded Houston Rangers SC will participate in the U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19 divisions during their first season within MLS NEXT.
- Matt Doyle has thoughts and numbers to share for Matchday 10.
Good luck out there. Especially to Doggy Parton.