MLS NEXT welcomes two Texas expansion clubs for 2023-24 season

23MLS_NEXT_NEW_Teams_2
MLSsoccer staff

MLS NEXT announced on Thursday the addition of two Texas-based clubs for its full-player pathway ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The renowned Dallas Hornets Soccer Club and newly-founded Houston Rangers SC will participate in the U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19 divisions during their first season within MLS NEXT.

Both clubs will offer even more options for young player development in talent-rich Texas, bringing the total number of NEXT clubs in the Lone Star State to 10. Overall, 11 new clubs will begin play across MLS NEXT in the fall of 2023.

“Growing up and playing in Dallas is the most meaningful part of my soccer career,” Brent Erwin, executive director of Dallas Hornets Soccer Club, said in an official release.

“Now, to be a part of the best youth program in the country, within one of the most talented soccer markets, is something that can’t be equaled, and we are incredibly excited for this opportunity. We look forward to working to develop top-level players and impacting our community in a positive way.”

Houston Rangers SC was founded in 2022 under the leadership of former MLS player Josh Gardner, who will serve as the club’s academy director.

“As a native of Katy, I have seen a tremendous amount of talented youth players that will now have the chance to compete against the best teams in North America through MLS NEXT,” said Gardner.

“I am looking forward to leading this club and developing some of the best young athletes in the Houston area.’

MLS NEXT accepted expansion clubs based on the following criteria: leadership and management, player development, and creating an inclusive club environment.

Current membership in MLS NEXT includes 133 clubs, 590 teams and 11,000+ players across the U.S. and Canada, accounting for over 90% of the current youth national team player pools.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS NEXT

Related Stories

U.S. National Teqball Federation Donates 24 Teq Tables to MLS NEXT Clubs
MLS NEXT: Philadelphia Union forward David Vazquez shines in MLS NEXT Pro
Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Who were the standouts in 2023?
MLS NEXT News
MLS NEXT News
MLS NEXT welcomes two Texas expansion clubs for 2023-24 season

MLS NEXT welcomes two Texas expansion clubs for 2023-24 season
U.S. National Teqball Federation Donates 24 Teq Tables to MLS NEXT Clubs

U.S. National Teqball Federation Donates 24 Teq Tables to MLS NEXT Clubs
MLS NEXT: Philadelphia Union forward David Vazquez shines in MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT: Philadelphia Union forward David Vazquez shines in MLS NEXT Pro
Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Who were the standouts in 2023?

Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Who were the standouts in 2023?
MLS NEXT: Real Monarchs 15-year-old defender Nicholas Nobles shines in MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT: Real Monarchs 15-year-old defender Nicholas Nobles shines in MLS NEXT Pro
Generation adidas Cup: Austin's Ortiz named U15s MVP, FC Dallas dominate U17 awards 

Generation adidas Cup: Austin's Ortiz named U15s MVP, FC Dallas dominate U17 awards 
More News
MLS NEXT Video
MLS NEXT Video
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Final
1:31

Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Final
Philadelphia Union vs. Austin FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s Final
2:09

Philadelphia Union vs. Austin FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s Final
Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Semifinal
1:55

Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Semifinal
Columbus Crew vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Semifinal
2:01

Columbus Crew vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Semifinal
More Video