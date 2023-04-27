2023 US Open Cup draw: MLS clubs learn their opponents for Round of 32

The field for the Round of 32 of the 2023 US Open Cup is now set following Thursday's draw, which revealed the matchups for the MLS clubs that are still competing in the historic tournament following an eventful Third Round.
For the Round of 32, which takes place May 9-10, clubs have been split into eight groups, with the host clubs listed first:
Group 1
- Austin FC vs. New Mexico United (USL Championship)
- Houston Dynamo FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Group 2
- Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas
- Birmingham Legion FC (USL Championship) vs. Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship)
Group 3
- LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
- Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
Group 4
- Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) vs. Colorado Rapids
- Monterey Bay FC (USL Championship) vs. LAFC
Group 5
- Loudoun United FC (USL Championship) vs. Columbus Crew
- FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC
Group 6
- New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United
- New England Revolution vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USL Championship)
Group 7
- Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF vs. Charleston Battery (USL Championship)
Group 8
- Chicago Fire FC vs, St. Louis CITY SC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Eight MLS teams (New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Austin FC, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, LAFC) earned their Round of 32 spots based on last year’s standings and will join the 16 MLS teams that advanced via their results from the Third Round.
Exact kickoff days and times for the Round of 32 are still to be announced. It will all culminate with a Sept. 27 final, with a 2024 Concacaf Champions League spot, prize money and silverware all up for grabs for the victorious club.