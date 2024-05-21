Young Players: Who were the standouts in Matchdays 14 & 15?

City have accumulated a stack of creative technicians, and now Jones has arrived with a very complementary toolkit of energy and verticality that can open the game up for his teammates. Head coach Nick Cushing later revealed how he’d preached “intensity and attacking mentality” to his team, and the rook brought it with a 91% pass completion rate, 2/2 tackles won, 3/6 ground duels won, one foul drawn and miles of hard running in his 73 minutes.

“I think his best attribute is, he’s going to be a nightmare to play against. He's dynamic, he's quick, he's really agile with the ball, he's a good dribbler,” said Cushing of Jones. “Coming into the professional game, he's got a lot to learn, but I don't worry about that, based off his humility and his work ethic.

“He works me incredibly hard, and the [assistant] coaches, because he wants film and he wants individual sessions and he wants in the gym and he wants to know what he should eat for his breakfast. So he wants the next thing and the next thing and the next,” joked the Englishman. “And that, as a coach, is a dream, right? But we just got to make sure we just keep improving him, keep putting him in the team. I know he would cause Red Bull problems tonight, because I knew the way that they wanted to defend and how aggressive they want to be with their fullback, and it was a great start to the game.”