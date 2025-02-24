Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 1?

MLS is Back and so is Young Players of the Matchday – our recurring segment where we highlight standout performances from the league’s rising talents.
Each week, we’ll spotlight a handful of the best individual efforts from players aged 21 and under. With 30 teams and a variety of pathways to MLS, we’ll also shout out a few honorable mentions.
Matchday 1 delivered no shortage of performances to feature, so let’s get right to it and start with one of the central characters in Gregg Berhalter’s rebuild in the Windy City.
It turned out to be a poor result for the Fire, but it shouldn’t take away from a virtuoso effort delivered by Chicago’s homegrown No. 10.
Gutiérrez got his 2025 campaign off to an excellent start, bagging two go-ahead goals which were squandered in a 4-2 defeat at the Columbus Crew.
Can the rising US international keep building a promising relationship with DP winger and marquee offseason signing Jonathan Bamba?
Inter Miami’s 21-year-old Venezuelan international got an early taste of the perks of playing alongside Lionel Messi in his MLS debut.
Segovia salvaged a 2-2 draw for the 10-man Herons vs. New York City FC with his last-second chip, which marked the second of Messi’s two assists on the night.
This offseason, Inter Miami acquired Segovia from Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia AC.
The Slovenian right back helped pull off arguably the headiest set-piece maneuver of the weekend with his opportunistic finish to equalize against Inter Miami shortly after the hosts went down to 10 men.
Ilenic scored off a feed from teammate Maxi Moralez, who’s older than him by a cool 17 years. This might be the greatest age disparity we see between goal-scorer and assist-provider all season!
Even more, Ilenic produced a goal celebration that stoked rivalry flames between Messi and fellow superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Corcoran made history for Nashville SC in their 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution, becoming the youngest starter in club history with a 90-minute shift.
The 19-year-old US youth international was acquired this offseason from USL Championship side Birmingham Legion and previously played in the FC Dallas Academy.
The 21-year-old made the most of his substitute cameo in the Black & Gold's 1-0 victory over Minnesota United, assisting on teammate Jeremy Ebobisse's game-winning golazo for the first goal of MLS is Back weekend.
The player Ordaz replaced in the match was highly-rated 19-year-old teammate David Martínez, illustrating the youthful depth LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo has at his disposal.
Quinn Sullivan: Still just 20 years old but entering his fifth MLS season, the Philly homegrown assisted on Dániel Gazdag’s 48th-minute strike as part of the Union’s emphatic 4-2 rout of Orlando City.
Nathan Saliba: CF Montréal’s rising Canadian international has already equaled his goal total from last season with a header in a 3-2 defeat at Atlanta United.