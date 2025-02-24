Young Players of the Matchday

Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 1?

Telasco Segovia - Inter Miami - goal celebration-1

Ari Liljenwall

MLS is Back and so is Young Players of the Matchday – our recurring segment where we highlight standout performances from the league’s rising talents.

Each week, we’ll spotlight a handful of the best individual efforts from players aged 21 and under. With 30 teams and a variety of pathways to MLS, we’ll also shout out a few honorable mentions.

Matchday 1 delivered no shortage of performances to feature, so let’s get right to it and start with one of the central characters in Gregg Berhalter’s rebuild in the Windy City.

CHI_2025_Gutierrez_Brian_MLS-OBJ-00004E
Brian Gutiérrez
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

It turned out to be a poor result for the Fire, but it shouldn’t take away from a virtuoso effort delivered by Chicago’s homegrown No. 10.

Gutiérrez got his 2025 campaign off to an excellent start, bagging two go-ahead goals which were squandered in a 4-2 defeat at the Columbus Crew.

Can the rising US international keep building a promising relationship with DP winger and marquee offseason signing Jonathan Bamba?

cLUB_2025 MIA_Segovia_Telasco_MLS-OBJ-0007FB
Telasco Segovia
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami’s 21-year-old Venezuelan international got an early taste of the perks of playing alongside Lionel Messi in his MLS debut.

Segovia salvaged a 2-2 draw for the 10-man Herons vs. New York City FC with his last-second chip, which marked the second of Messi’s two assists on the night.

This offseason, Inter Miami acquired Segovia from Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia AC.

NYC_2025_Ilenic_Mitja_MLS-OBJ-0001IX
Mitja Ilenic
Defender · New York City FC

The Slovenian right back helped pull off arguably the headiest set-piece maneuver of the weekend with his opportunistic finish to equalize against Inter Miami shortly after the hosts went down to 10 men.

Ilenic scored off a feed from teammate Maxi Moralez, who’s older than him by a cool 17 years. This might be the greatest age disparity we see between goal-scorer and assist-provider all season!

Even more, Ilenic produced a goal celebration that stoked rivalry flames between Messi and fellow superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Matthew Corcoran
Midfielder · Nashville SC

Corcoran made history for Nashville SC in their 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution, becoming the youngest starter in club history with a 90-minute shift.

The 19-year-old US youth international was acquired this offseason from USL Championship side Birmingham Legion and previously played in the FC Dallas Academy.

LAFC_2025_Ordaz_Nathan_MLS-OBJ-0000CV
Nathan Ordaz
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

The 21-year-old made the most of his substitute cameo in the Black & Gold's 1-0 victory over Minnesota United, assisting on teammate Jeremy Ebobisse's game-winning golazo for the first goal of MLS is Back weekend.

The player Ordaz replaced in the match was highly-rated 19-year-old teammate David Martínez, illustrating the youthful depth LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo has at his disposal.

Honorable Mentions

Quinn Sullivan: Still just 20 years old but entering his fifth MLS season, the Philly homegrown assisted on Dániel Gazdag’s 48th-minute strike as part of the Union’s emphatic 4-2 rout of Orlando City.

Nathan Saliba: CF Montréal’s rising Canadian international has already equaled his goal total from last season with a header in a 3-2 defeat at Atlanta United.

Jack McGlynn: Houston’s blockbuster offseason acquisition from Philadelphia, McGlynn went the full 90 against FC Dallas, putting two of his four shots on target and completing 96.3% of his passes.

Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video