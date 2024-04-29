Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 11?

But don’t blame Sullivan – he played a game-high six (six!) key passes, including the smart center to Dániel Gazdag for Philly’s goal, bagging him his team-leading third assist of the season. The 20-year-old also completed 85% of his overall passes, won 4/8 ground duels and drew a foul.

You can even make a solid argument that Sullivan has been Jim Curtin’s most indispensable player this year. Able to produce the work rate and defensive bite required in their pressing system as well as moments of creative brilliance in the final third, Sullivan has started every match for Philly this season and leads the DOOP squad in expected assists, big chances created and successful dribbles per 90 minutes, and is tied for second on the team in key passes and shots per 90 minutes.