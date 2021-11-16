X-factors who could define each Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One game

Teams are putting together their last few training sessions. Players are close to returning from international duty to rejoin their teammates. Gerhard Struber has almost finished subtly replacing all of New Jersey’s Gatorade with various flavors of Red Bull.

Round One starts Saturday and continues through Tuesday with six games on the docket. With the postseason breathing down our necks, this week’s column is all about playoff X-factors. Using Second Spectrum’s data, we’re going to dive into all six Round One matchups to look at a key player who could make a dramatic impact on each game’s proceedings.

Though this game will be played at Subaru Park, it’s reasonable to expect the Red Bulls to bring their up-tempo, high-pressing style with them to Chester. That’s where Jakob Glesnes comes in. Glesnes is an asset driving the ball forward from the back. He’s fourth among center backs in average opponents bypassed per touch during the buildup and is third in average forward distance traveled per touch.

Jim Curtin’s Union and Struber’s Red Bulls have two of the stingiest defenses in MLS. During the regular season, Philadelphia allowed the third-fewest amount of open-play xG while the Red Bulls allowed the second-fewest. Their numbers are similar, but there's a clear difference in how these two teams approach defending. RBNY press more than any other team in MLS – their 16.1 high-presses per game is most in the league and close to double the Union’s 8.9 high-presses per game.

With Red Bull players flying at him when the Union have the ball, Glesnes will have the opportunity to leverage his comfort on the ball into dangerous attacks for his team. Glesnes’ effectiveness (or lack thereof) in possession on Saturday could help decide the outcome.

The Whitecaps don’t care too much about having the ball. Sporting Kansas City care very much about having the ball. That’s one of the biggest – if not the biggest – tactical contrasts in this game. SKC’s 55% possession was second in MLS in the regular season, while Vancouver’s 46.1% put them 24th. In the last meeting between these two teams on October 17, SKC collected 64% possession, leaving just 36% for the Caps.

Because of that giant difference in offensive principles, it follows that we’re going to see Kansas City control the ball again on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park. However, as the historic soccer proverb goes, having possession does not a game win.

One player who could cause Peter Vermes and Co. some serious issues in transition is Ryan Gauld. Since getting his first minutes for Vancouver in early August, Gauld has been a top-tier playmaker in MLS. The Scotsman's in the 89th percentile in the league in terms of xA per 90 minutes and is in the 85th percentile among attacking midfielders and wingers in terms of his progressive passing frequency.