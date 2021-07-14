Orlando City SC sign veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas

Orlando City SC have signed veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas for the remainder of the 2021 season with a club option for 2022, the club announced Wednesday morning. The 32-year old was unattached after his contract with Boca Juniors expired on July 1.

Argentine reporter Cesar Luis Merlo was the first to report about the deal three days ago.

“We are really happy to welcome Emmanuel to Orlando and are excited about the experience and technical skill that he’ll add to our team at this crucial point in the season,” Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “Our goal as a club is to win titles and we believe the move to bring in a high-caliber player like Emmanuel is another step towards that end.”

The Argentine international spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Boca Juniors after returning to Argentina following a season with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mas moved up from the San Martin youth ranks and joined the first team on Jan. 1, 2008. He spent five years with San Martin before transferring to San Lorenzo, where he made 131 appearances.

He’s won three trophies across his club career, including the 2013/2013 Copa Libertadores during his time with San Lorenzo and two Argentinian championships with Boca Juniors in 2018 and 2020. Mas has totaled 335 appearances, scored 18 goals and provided 23 assists across all competitions with his previous clubs.