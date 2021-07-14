Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas for the remainder of the 2021 season with a club option for 2022, the club announced Wednesday morning. The 32-year old was unattached after his contract with Boca Juniors expired on July 1.

Argentine reporter Cesar Luis Merlo was the first to report about the deal three days ago.

“We are really happy to welcome Emmanuel to Orlando and are excited about the experience and technical skill that he’ll add to our team at this crucial point in the season,” Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “Our goal as a club is to win titles and we believe the move to bring in a high-caliber player like Emmanuel is another step towards that end.”

The Argentine international spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Boca Juniors after returning to Argentina following a season with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mas moved up from the San Martin youth ranks and joined the first team on Jan. 1, 2008. He spent five years with San Martin before transferring to San Lorenzo, where he made 131 appearances.

He’s won three trophies across his club career, including the 2013/2013 Copa Libertadores during his time with San Lorenzo and two Argentinian championships with Boca Juniors in 2018 and 2020. Mas has totaled 335 appearances, scored 18 goals and provided 23 assists across all competitions with his previous clubs.

Mas, who fills a clear need at left back for the Lions with Joao Moutinho battling injuries, has featured for the Argentina national team eight times, making his debut in an International friendly against Bolivia at BBVA Stadium on Sept. 5, 2015. His last cap came in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in 2017.

Transfer Tracker Orlando City SC

Advertising

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union loan Matej Oravec to Slovakian club
Vancouver Whitecaps loan Derek Cornelius to Greek club Panetolikos
Report: Sporting KC pursuing French midfielder Mounir Chouiar

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Charlotte FC add former Newcastle assistant to coaching staff

Charlotte FC add former Newcastle assistant to coaching staff
Se devela el proceso de selección para el MLS All-Star Game 2021 presentado por Target; La votación de la afición abre hoy

Se devela el proceso de selección para el MLS All-Star Game 2021 presentado por Target; La votación de la afición abre hoy
Voting open for 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Voting open for 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
Mascot battle! New Philadelphia Union video game pits Phang against DC United's Talon
Voices: Sam Jones

Mascot battle! New Philadelphia Union video game pits Phang against DC United's Talon
Orlando City SC sign veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas
Recap: Honduras 4, Grenada 0
Gold Cup

Recap: Honduras 4, Grenada 0
More News
Video
Video
Stu Holden on Who to Look Toward for World Cup Qualifiers
3:19

Stu Holden on Who to Look Toward for World Cup Qualifiers
Stu Holden USMNT and Canada Takeaways
3:12

Stu Holden USMNT and Canada Takeaways
Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
43:37

Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
MLS Power Rankings: Week 12 (Top 10 Analysis)
49:49

MLS Power Rankings: Week 12 (Top 10 Analysis)
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls